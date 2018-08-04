The last time ESPN's GameDay came to the Notre Dame campus was Oct. 13, 2012, a season in which the Fighting Irish would finish the regular season 12-0 and play for the national title. It was propelled in great part by that aforementioned date's 20-13 overtime victory versus Stanford, which had defeated Notre Dame three straight years.

GameDay officially announced today that it will be at Notre Dame this year for the Sept. 1 opener versus Michigan. A similar outcome, at least in the regular season, would be ideal, and a victory over the Wolverines would be a huge propulsion toward that goal.

This is the Silver Anniversary year of ESPN GameDay, which opened its pregame show on Nov. 13, 1993 at Notre Dame when head coach Lou Holtz's No. 2-ranked Irish defeated No. 1 Florida State, 31-24, although the Seminoles would go on to win the national title while Notre Dame finished No. 2.

Overall, this will be Notre Dame's 29th appearance on GameDay, where it sports a 12-16 record. The most recent experience was a forgettable one, a 41-8 loss at Miami last November 11 that quickly dashed the national title aspirations of the Irish, who entered the contest 8-1 and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

A complete history of Notre Dame and GameDay, especially against the Wolverines can be found here in a story done earlier this week on Blueandgold.com.