{{ timeAgo('2018-12-04 09:40:20 -0600') }}

It's Notre Dame's Turn To Stop 'Clemsoning'

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

In their last meeting back in 2015, Clemson's 24-22 win versus Notre Dame helped it advance to the first of now four straight College Football Playoffs.
Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Over the past four decades, the Notre Dame and Clemson football operations have had remarkable — almost eerie — symmetry.

First, beginning in the 1980s, there was an 11-year period remembered by their fan base with much fondness.

• In the 11 seasons from 1981-91, mainly under head coach Danny Ford, Clemson won 100 out of the 129 games it played, with five top-10 finishes in the wire service polls, highlighted by the 1981 national championship.

Overlapping to a point was the 11-year Notre Dame stretch under Lou Holtz from 1986-96 in which it too won exactly 100 of the 132 contests played, with five top-10 finishes, and featuring the 1988 national title.

And then came 1994-2011.

• In those 18 years,the records were astoundingly almost identical again: Notre Dame was 130-89-1 (.593 winning percentage), while Clemson was 131-92 (.587).

