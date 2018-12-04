It's Notre Dame's Turn To Stop 'Clemsoning'
Over the past four decades, the Notre Dame and Clemson football operations have had remarkable — almost eerie — symmetry.
First, beginning in the 1980s, there was an 11-year period remembered by their fan base with much fondness.
• In the 11 seasons from 1981-91, mainly under head coach Danny Ford, Clemson won 100 out of the 129 games it played, with five top-10 finishes in the wire service polls, highlighted by the 1981 national championship.
Overlapping to a point was the 11-year Notre Dame stretch under Lou Holtz from 1986-96 in which it too won exactly 100 of the 132 contests played, with five top-10 finishes, and featuring the 1988 national title.
And then came 1994-2011.
• In those 18 years,the records were astoundingly almost identical again: Notre Dame was 130-89-1 (.593 winning percentage), while Clemson was 131-92 (.587).
