Allow an out-of-context quote from former Chicago Bears coach John Fox to illustrate the growing conundrum for college football coaches that will heighten in the next couple years.

“I was a math major. I wasn’t, actually,” Fox once said, out of nowhere, during his doomed Bears tenure.

Most college head coaches weren’t math majors either, but they’ll have to fake it to handle an upcoming roster management wrinkle put in motion this summer when the NCAA approved a blanket waiver that gave all football players on 2020 rosters an extra year of eligibility. Instead of the normal five years to play four seasons, it’s six to play five – or four, if a player opted out of this season.