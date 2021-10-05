Is Virginia Tech 'closer than people think' going into Notre Dame game?

Virginia Tech has been waiting three years for this opportunity.

The similarities between then and now are too much to ignore. The Hokies welcomed No. 6 Notre Dame to Lane Stadium in the sixth week of the 2018 season. This is the sixth week of the 2021 season, and the Fighting Irish are once again headed to Blacksburg as a ranked team.

Virginia Tech was 3-1 then, and it’s 3-1 now. The Hokies lost to a beatable opponent (Old Dominion) in their third game then, and it happened again (West Virginia). Lane Stadium was sold out then, and it’s sold out now. So is there any reason to believe this year’s outcome will be different than 2018’s, when Notre Dame trounced No. 24 Virginia Tech 45-23? Maybe, maybe not.