Notre Dame will get its first chance to impress one of Texas’ best players in the class of 20189 this weekend when Austin Lake Travis four-star receiver Garrett Wilson visits South Bend on Saturday.

Wilson is rated by Rivals as the No. 17 receiver in the class of 2019 and the No. 88 overall player in the nation and Lake Travis head coach Hank Carter agrees that Wilson is right at home as one of the top 100 players in the class.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Carter said of Wilson. “He plays wide receiver for us, but through our playoff run and up through the championship game he played corner. He plays both ways at the 6A Division 1 level in Texas and that’s immensely difficult.”

Wilson efforts on each side of the ball led Lake Travis to a 13-3 record in 2017 and a 2-point loss in the 6A Division State Championship game.

The four-star barely touched the sidelines during Lake Travis’ playoff run and Carter said having a player like that at your disposal makes life much easier on a head coach.

“It’s tremendous,” Carter explained. “Obviously he was our number one weapon the receiving corps last year and he became our best defensive back as well once we got to the playoffs.

When Carter saw Wilson began to play on defense at an equal level he played on offense, he knew he had something special.