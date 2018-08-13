Irish Visit Provides Different Experience For Isaiah Foskey
In late July, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 2019 product Isaiah Foskey made his way to the Midwest for a couple of unofficial visits including stopping by South Bend.Notre Dame did not disappoint.“T...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news