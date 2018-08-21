The Associated Press released their 2018 Preseason All-America teams Tuesday afternoon, and three Irish players were selected among the two teams.

All three of guard Alex Bars, cornerback Julian Love and center Sam Mustipher were included on the second team.

Love set a school-record in 2017 with 20 passes defended while Mustipher and Bars were key members of an Irish offensive line that captured the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line unit in the country.

By Blue & Gold Illustrated's count, Notre Dame is tied for the fifth-most players on the two teams, along with Washington. Alabama and Wisconsin both lead the way with five players each while Clemson and Stanford follow with four apiece.

The Irish joined the Crimson Tide and Badgers as the lone programs with two offensive linemen selected.

Notre Dame will face multiple opponents with players who also were on the list including Stanford (4), Michigan (2) and USC (1).

The Cardinal are represented by running back Bryce Love and guard Nate Herbig on the first team and tight end Kaden Smith and punter Jake Bailey on the second. Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was named to the first team while defensive end Rashan Gary graced the second team.