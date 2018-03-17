Notre Dame will host Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald three-star tight end Luke Deal will visit Notre Dame next month and the talented tight end will take a break from his rigorous offseason training to make the trip.

Deal, the No. 24 tight end in the class of 2019, said he’s been doing a number of different exercises every day to prepare for his senior season.

“I’m getting faster every day,” Deal said. “After we get done lifting I got out with a group of guys and get faster and get stronger.”

The South Carolina product said he’s been doing as much as he possibly can during the offseason, but is eager to get back in pads.

“I’m pushing sleds, doing box jumps and doing all kinds of crazy stuff,” Deal explained. “All that stuff is good right now but when we go start practicing, it gets real. That’s where you build your team up and get the values of nastiness and grit. That’s what makes teams great.”

Deal is a top target for Notre Dame, a program that emphasizes grit just as much as he does.

“I know Notre Dame has a reputation of being nasty guys and being old school,” Deal said. “That’s really cool to me and I feel like our team this year can do that.”