Notre Dame continued to breeze through its foreign tour in the Bahamas on Thursday night crushing the New Providence Basketball Association All-Stars 111-34.

The Irish jumped out to a 30-15 advantage in the first quarter before using a 32-3 third quarter effort to continue the blow out. Mike Brey's group finished the game on a 59-9 run in the second half.

Per the live feed, which all stats are unofficial, junior forward John Mooney went for 26 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench while freshman guard Robby Carmody earned a starting nod putting up 20 points and eight rebounds.

Junior guard Nikola Djogo contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists while senior guard Rex Pflueger dished out a team-high eight assists. Full rundown of the stats provided below and you can find the link HERE.

Stats will be changed when/if provided numbers by Notre Dame.