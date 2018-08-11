Irish Survive 75-65 In Final Foreign Tour Contest Against Bahamas All-Stars
For the first time during its foreign tour, Notre Dame trailed at halftime against the Bahamas All-Stars before pulling out a 75-65 victory to finish 3-0 on the trip.
The Bahamas All-Stars led after both the first quarter (22-18) and heading into the break (39-35). Notre Dame battled during the third quarter and took a 58-53 lead into the last 10 minutes before using a 10-0 run (per the live stats feed) to pull away 71-59 and wrap up the win.
Junior guard TJ Gibbs paced the Irish with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting including 8-of-10 behind the arc. Freshman forward Nate Laszewski put together a strong performance adding 22 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting including 4-of-6 from three-point territory. The duo was the only Irish players above seven points.
Notre Dame shot 25-72 (34.7 percent) for the game and 16-of-35 (45.7 percent) behind the arc while committing 19 turnovers to 14 assists.
STATS
Team
25-72 (34.7 percent)
16-35 3FG (45.7 percent)
9-15 FT (60 percent)
14 assists/19 turnovers
9 steals/5 blocks
Starters
G TJ Gibbs – 26 points (7-9 FG/8-10 3FG), 2 assists
G Rex Pflueger – 7 points (2-14 FG/2-9 3FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists
G Nikola Djogo – 3 points (1-4 FG/0-2 3FG), 6 rebounds
F John Mooney – 6 points (2-6 FG/1-3 3FG), 7 rebounds
F Elijah Burns – 2 points (1-4 FG), 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Bench
G Robby Carmody – 3 points (1-3 FG/1-2 3FG), 2 rebounds
G Dane Goodwin – 4 points (1-8 FG/0-3 3FG), 2 assists
F Juwan Durham – 2 points (1-7 FG), 11 rebounds
F Nate Laszewski – 22 points (7-9 FG/4-6 3FG), 9 rebounds
G Liam Nelligan – DNP
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.