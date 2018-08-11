For the first time during its foreign tour, Notre Dame trailed at halftime against the Bahamas All-Stars before pulling out a 75-65 victory to finish 3-0 on the trip.

The Bahamas All-Stars led after both the first quarter (22-18) and heading into the break (39-35). Notre Dame battled during the third quarter and took a 58-53 lead into the last 10 minutes before using a 10-0 run (per the live stats feed) to pull away 71-59 and wrap up the win.

Junior guard TJ Gibbs paced the Irish with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting including 8-of-10 behind the arc. Freshman forward Nate Laszewski put together a strong performance adding 22 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting including 4-of-6 from three-point territory. The duo was the only Irish players above seven points.

Notre Dame shot 25-72 (34.7 percent) for the game and 16-of-35 (45.7 percent) behind the arc while committing 19 turnovers to 14 assists.