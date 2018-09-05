Atlanta Marist School four-star prospect Kyle Hamilton will play safety at Notre Dame, and that’s likely the position where he excels the most.

In high school however, Hamilton is all over the field on offense, defense and special teams.

Marist head coach Alan Chadwick said when you’ve got an athlete like Hamilton at your disposal, you’ve got to involve him as much as possible.

“He’s a real threat for us,” Chadwick said. “He’s a huge part of our team in every phase of the game. He’s involved in every phase of the game. We can’t afford to have him not on the field, because he can erase a lot of mistakes by a lot of other people.”

Through two games this season, Hamilton has accounted for three touchdowns, one receiving, one kickoff return and one return of a field goal he himself blocked and picked up.

Chadwick said Hamilton’s offseason leading up to his senior year played a big part in making him so successful in 2018.

“He’s improved considerably,” Chadwick explained. “It’s impressive to watch the things he does for us. The difference between him and some of the others is very noticeable.”

Hamilton is also an accomplished basketball player for Marist, but decided to give up his senior season on the hardwood to focus on his football future.

That kind of dedication, Chadwick said, is rare for someone Hamilton’s age.