Irish Safeties Coach Terry Joseph Finding Recruiting Success In South Bend
The 2019 recruiting cycle was safeties coach Terry Joseph’s first full recruiting cycle at Notre Dame, and it could not have gone much better. Joseph landed a pair of Rivals100 safeties in Kyle Ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news