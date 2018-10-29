Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has started the last five games for the Irish and has made quite an impression.

The junior has completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 1,481 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Book is beginning to be recognized for his play so far in 2018.

Presented by the Maxwell Football Club, the semi-finalists for the 2018 Maxwell Award were announced on Monday and the list included the Irish quarterback.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually and is selected by “NCAA Head College Football Coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club and sportswriters and sportscasters across the country,” per the club’s site. Yale’s Clint Frank was the first recipient of award in 1937.

If he were to win, Book would become the seventh player in Irish history to do so joining Leon Hart (1949), Johnny Lattner (1952-1953), Jim Lynch (1966), Ross Browner (1977), Brady Quinn (2006) and Manti Te’o (2012).

Michigan running back Karan Higdon was the lone Irish opponent represented on the list. Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was among the 20 semi-finalists for the 2018 Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player), which is also presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

The winner of the 82nd Maxwell Award will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 6, 2018.