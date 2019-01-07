Notre Dame was well-represented at the 2019 All-American with four signees participating in the prestigious game, including offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder performed well enough throughout the practices to earn the start at right tackle for the East squad that was victorious 48-14.

“I thought I had a good week,” Kristofic said post-game. “There’s always stuff to improve upon. These are the best kids in the country, and I was happy with how I competed. You’re going to win some and lose some due to the competition level being this high. I was happy with the way it went.

“For me, the biggest thing I was trying to get out of it was the competition level and competing against some of the best guys across the country. These are guys you hear about all the time, but you don’t really get to play them like NaNa Osafo-Mensah and the others we went against all week.”

Expectations for the week were high for Kristofic after participating in the National Combine before the 2018 All-American Bowl and getting an early look at what it entails. Doing it for himself was no comparison.

“Until you experience it for yourself, even experiencing it from the outside or hearing about it all doesn’t do it justice,” Kristofic explained. “The atmosphere was really cool with the whole history behind the All-American Bowl. Obviously the game is special because who is on the field playing with you. It was a great experience.”