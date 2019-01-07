Irish OL Signee Andrew Kristofic Grateful For All-American Bowl Experience
Notre Dame was well-represented at the 2019 All-American with four signees participating in the prestigious game, including offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder performed well enough throughout the practices to earn the start at right tackle for the East squad that was victorious 48-14.
“I thought I had a good week,” Kristofic said post-game. “There’s always stuff to improve upon. These are the best kids in the country, and I was happy with how I competed. You’re going to win some and lose some due to the competition level being this high. I was happy with the way it went.
“For me, the biggest thing I was trying to get out of it was the competition level and competing against some of the best guys across the country. These are guys you hear about all the time, but you don’t really get to play them like NaNa Osafo-Mensah and the others we went against all week.”
Expectations for the week were high for Kristofic after participating in the National Combine before the 2018 All-American Bowl and getting an early look at what it entails. Doing it for himself was no comparison.
“Until you experience it for yourself, even experiencing it from the outside or hearing about it all doesn’t do it justice,” Kristofic explained. “The atmosphere was really cool with the whole history behind the All-American Bowl. Obviously the game is special because who is on the field playing with you. It was a great experience.”
The week also provided Kristofic the opportunity to spend even more time with future teammates — punter Jay Bramblett, safety Kyle Hamilton and Osafo-Mensah — who participated in the event as well.
“It was cool to get to hang out with them especially outside of football and visit stuff,” Kristofic said. “We got to see more what it would be like, especially with NaNa an Jay since we are enrolling early. Kind of preview of the next five months.
“They are all great guys. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know them more during the week and spending time with them. I’m excited for what we’re going to be able to do on the field with those guys and the rest of the class. We’re building that bond tighter and tighter. It’s a great start.”
Kristofic is pleased San Antonio was where he ended his high school career.
“Now, it’s part two,” Kristofic began. “High school is with all your boys and teammates that you’ve grown up with. For this to be the icing on top of it all makes it that much more special. Going into halftime checking my phone I had a million texts from everyone at home watching. It was special to come down here and know so many people were watching and supporting me.”
Kristofic, Bramblett, Osafo-Mensah, offensive linemen Quinn Carroll, Zeke Correll and John Olmstead, defensive tackles Jacob Lacey and Hunter Spears, linebacker Jack Kiser and running back Kyren Williams are set to arrive as early enrollees in South Bend next week.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.