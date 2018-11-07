The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the 53 nominees for the 2018 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, on Wednesday and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long was among those selected.

Nominees were selected from around 1,500 assistant coaches representing the 130 Division I programs across the nation. Per the award’s site, “The Broyles Award selection process includes nominations from head coaches, the hall-of-fame selection committee and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)."

The committee will select semi-finalists and finalists from the initial group of 53 nominees, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 4.

Through nine games this season, Notre Dame's ranks 32nd in both total offense (449.1 YPG) and scoring (33.7). In year one under Long in 2017, the Irish finished 27th overall (448.2 YPG) and 24th in scoring (34.2). The Irish ranked 7th in rushing nationally (269.3).

Notre Dame has faced several assistants of opposing programs this season also nominated along with the Long, including Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz and Kevin Higgins, assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at Wake Forest.

The Irish will square off against two other nominees to close out the 2018 regular season: Syracuse wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig and Johnny Nansen, assistant head coach and recruiting Coordinator at USC.