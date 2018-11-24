The Irish shot over 60 percent in the second half to turn what was a three-point halftime lead into a 25-point blowout for Mike Brey ’s group.

It took six games, but Notre Dame put together a strong offensive performance to help propel the Irish to a 95-70 win over DePaul.

Freshman point guard Prentiss Hubb got the scoring going for the Irish in his third-straight start with a three-pointer from the corner. A layup from junior guard TJ Gibbs made it 5-2 Irish with 17:39 left in the opening half before DePaul caught fire.

The Blue Demons fired off an 8-0 run over the next 1:17 to take an early 10-5 advantage fueled by two three-pointers from Jalen Coleman-Lands.

Freshman forward Nate Laszewski caught fire to get the Irish back in a groove getting a layup to fall off an offensive rebound before connecting on back-to-back triples to tie the game back at 13 with 13:31 remaining.

However, DePaul responded quickly again with a 4-0 to push their advantage to 17-13 at the under-12 media timeout. Paul Reed extended the DePaul lead to 19-13 with a layup.

Junior forward Juwan Durham and senior guard Rex Pflueger combined for six points to close the gap a bit to 21-19, but DePaul’s Devin Gage knocked down a triple to make it 24-19 Blue Demons.

The Irish, however, continued to shoot well from the floor which led to a quick 7-0 run to take the lead again at 26-24. Hubb was a key part of the burst with a layup in transition via an assist from Pflueger before finding junior forward John Mooney for a dunk. Gibbs connected on a triple during the stretch as well.

Notre Dame continued to hold strong defensively forcing the Blue Demons to hit just one field goal in eight attempts while the Irish built a 31-28 advantage at the under-4 media timeout. Hubb made the early highlight of the first half when he drove down the middle of the lane and finished with a thunderous dunk on his offhand (right).

The freshman had eight points, four rebounds and three assists to that point. Freshman guard Robby Carmody also got in the scoring column with a layup after dribbling from the corner and hitting at the center of the lane.

A trio of freshmen closed the half for the Irish on a high note to give Notre Dame a 39-36 lead heading into halftime.

Guard Dane Goodwin converted an and-one opportunity off an offensive rebound while Carmody followed with a backdoor cut and a layup. DePaul cut the lead back to 36-34 before Laszewski connected on another three-pointer.

In the first half, Notre Dame shot 48.4 percent (15-of-31) from the field and 42.9 percent (6-of-14). Laszewski led all scorers with 11 points while Hubb added eight points, four rebounds and four assists.