The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the 15 semifinalists for the 2018 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, on Wednesday and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long was among those selected.

Nominees were selected from around 1,500 assistant coaches representing the 130 Division I programs across the nation and 15 moved on from the original 53 assistants nominated.

Per the award’s site, “The Broyles Award selection process includes nominations from head coaches, the hall-of-fame selection committee and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)."

The committee will select finalists from the initial group, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 4.

Through nine games this season, Notre Dame's ranks 28th in total offense (454.5 YPG) and 27th in scoring (34.6). In year one under Long in 2017, the Irish finished 27th overall (448.2 YPG) and 24th in scoring (34.2). The Irish ranked 7th in rushing nationally (269.3) that season as well.

Among the other 14 semifinalists, Notre Dame has faced one this season: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.