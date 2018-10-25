Notre Dame has a commitment from one of the top placekickers in the country, and they didn’t even have to use a scholarship to get him.

Harrison Leonard, a five-star kicker from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms, committed to Notre Dame on Oct. 18 after receiving a preferred walk-on offer from special teams coach Brian Polian.

Leonard is ranked by Kohl’s Kicking as the No. 7 kicker in the country. Kohl’s director Jamie Kohl told Blue & Gold Illustrated that the Irish will be in a good spot in the kicking game as long as Leonard is on campus.

“He’s a guy that stuck out right away at camps,” Kohl said. “He’s got superior leg speed and is a stronger player than a lot of other guys his age.”

Kohl, who started Kohl’s Kicking in 2000, said over the years, Leonard has transformed into one of high school football’s most consistent kickers.

“He’s really established himself as one of the best prospects in the country,” Kohl said. “For Notre Dame to get him, I think he’ll add depth to that roster immediately and be in contention for playing time early in his career.”

Early in his high school career, Leonard was not only a kicker prospect, but a heck of a baseball player too.

Leonard was a starting pitcher for Old Farms, but eventually began to focus fully on kicking.

One he did that, Kohl said, the sky was the limit.

“He’s really become a master of his craft,” Kohl said. “He put together some really solid college camps this summer. At one of our camps in May, he hit a 63-yard field goal off the ground. He’s shown well at a lot of different places.”

Kohl’s has more than 200 kickers ranked in the class of 2019, and as mentioned, Leonard currently sits at No. 7.

Kohl said there are several factors that make Leonard the coveted kicker he is.

“I think besides the obvious leg talent and the ball jumping off his foot, he’s had opportunities to experience pressure situations,” Kohl said. “Generally, guys who are successful in different types of pressure situations will do better in an environment like Notre Dame. It takes a different type of person to be successful there.”