Irish Invasion Preview: Offense
Irish Invasion is Notre Dame's biggest prospect camp of the summer, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has coverage locked down for Fighting Irish fans.
There are three prospects on the offensive side of the ball who enter the camp already having earned offers from the Irish, including one class of 2021 commitment. There are several other prospects who have a great chance to earn an offer from Notre Dame as well.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news