Every year, it seems that a few former Notre Dame players in the NFL end up getting significantly injured and missing a large portion of the season. At the end of September in 2018, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert went down with a gruesome broken leg. Later that season in October, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL. Through the first month of the season, Irish alums had remained relatively healthy, but that has started to change.

Stephon Tuitt (USA Today)

Last week, it was announced that Notre Dame alum and current right tackle for the San Francisco 49ers Mike McGlinchey will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and miss four to six weeks. This is McGlinchey's first major injury after starting all 16 games last year as a rookie. But it could be worse. Stephon Tuitt was tied for sixth in the NFL for total TFLs heading into the Pittsburgh Steeler's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. After just five snaps, he tore his pectoral muscle and is now out for the season.

BREAKING: Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has confirmed.



Tuitt was injured during the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Chargers.https://t.co/PLxaUmFLsL — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) October 14, 2019

Both McGlinchey and Tuitt played against one another just a few weeks ago, and now both are missing a significant portion of their seasons. McGlinchey at least seems to be in good spirits and was showing his support for his teammates by Tweeting during the 49ers matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday:

Huge stop!!! Let’s goo — Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) October 13, 2019

D-Line too filthy — Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) October 13, 2019

5-0! — Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) October 13, 2019

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL Week Six Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week six of the NFL season: • Miles Boykin (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-18), WR, Baltimore Raven: Was targeted three times for two catches and 28 yards in the 4-2 Ravens 23-17 win over the 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals … For the season, he has seven receptions for 76 yards and two scores.

Boykin gets Jackson to open up, a slight drag of the right foot to slow his momentum prior to his next action. A hard plant off his left foot as he drives back inside. But watch the leg strength, flexibility and explosion as he rotates inside...This team is fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/p6rGMTMTsr — Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) October 14, 2019

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not have a tackle in the 5-0 49ers’ 20-7 win over the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams … Compiled five tackles in the team’s first four contests.

#49ers D-line snap counts from Sunday:

DeForest Buckner: 49 of 53

Nick Bosa: 44

Arik Armstead: 41

Solomon Thomas: 25

Dee Ford: 22

Ronald Blair: 15

D.J. Jones: 12

Sheldon Day: 6 — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) October 14, 2019

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Was targeted two times and had two catches for 13 yards in the 0-6 Bengals’ 23-17 road loss to the 4-2 Ravens … Has 15 catches for 108 yards and one touchdown through six games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams in the 1-4 Jets’ 24-22 win over the 3-3 Dallas Cowboys … Has not played a defensive snap since being picked up by the Jets at the end of the preseason. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Came back to Earth this week with five receptions for 44 yards in the 4-2 Texans 31-24 win over the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs… Has 33 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns through six games. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 39 percent of the 4-2 Panthers’ special teams snaps in their 37-26 road win over the 2-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers … Has played in every game this season. • Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played on 11 offensive snaps in the 2-4 Jaguars 13-6 home loss to the 5-1 New Orleans Saints... This was his first game of the season after getting signed last week:



Ben Koyack, a 2015 Notre Dame graduate, is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars.



The Jags drafted the tight end in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After being released by that organization Sept. 1, he had tryouts with the Saints, Chargers and Patriots. #NDFB https://t.co/1x8fZ27pYN — Jude (@ndjrs) October 10, 2019

• TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate, who returned from suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown … Has yet to be signed by a new team. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: The 3-2 Raider were on idle this past weekend … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason. • Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Was active this week for the 2-4 Giants’ 35-14 loss to the 6-0 New England Patriots … Played one defensive snap and on 11 special teams snaps. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the sixth game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in the 4-2 Texans’ 31-24 home win over 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Participated in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the 3-3 Cowboys’ 24-22 loss to the 1-5 Jets. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play in the 49ers' win over the Rams due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee... Will miss 4-6 weeks … Had started at right tackle in each of San Francisco’s first four contests.

Sometimes, you just have to tweet your way through it.



Mike McGlinchey couldn't play against the Rams, but that didn't stop him from cheering on his 49ers teammates (via @DaltonJ_Johnson) https://t.co/nEcCS9Ip7r pic.twitter.com/cXZx0KuvXK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 14, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: The 3-2 Colts were idle this past weekend … In 202 pass-blocking snaps on the season, he has yet to give up a sack. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit in the 2-2-1 Lions 23-22 loss to the 5-1 Green Back Packers… For the season, he has 11 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Had three carries for eight yards and one reception for 15 yards in the 5-1 Seahawks’ 32-28 win over the 2-4 Cleveland Browns. He also lost a fumble… Has nine receptions for 66 yards plus 12 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown through six contests. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one tackle in the 2-4 Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the 2-4 Pittsburgh Steelers … For the season, he has five tackles and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in three passes for 36 yards in the 4-2 Vikings’ 38-20 win over the 3-3 Philadelphia Eagles … For the season, he has nine receptions for 72 yards and no touchdowns.

#Vikings top 3 Receivers today:



Stefon Diggs

7 rec

167 yards

3TDs



Adam Thielen

6 rec

57 yards

1TD



Kyle Rudolph

3 rec

36 yards#SKOL — VikingNations (@VikingNations) October 13, 2019

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched six tackles in the 4-2 Vikings win over the 3-3 Eagles … For the season, he has 36 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception … He also has six passes defended, which is tied for 11th in the NFL. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Registered three tackles (one solo) in the loss to the Jets … Tied for 17th in the NFL with 48 tackles.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: On the field for 27 offensive snaps in the 0-5 Dolphins 17-16 loss to the 1-5 Washington Redskins … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

Notable #Dolphins offensive snap counts from Week 6 (75 plays):



Kenyan Drake - 46

Mark Walton - 31

Kalen Ballage - 4



Preston Williams - 66

DeVante Parker - 66

Albert Wilson - 29



Mike Gesicki - 44

Durham Smythe - 27

Nick O’Leary - 19#WASvsMIA #FinsUp — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) October 14, 2019

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Went off the field temporarily and was limping, but went back on the field and still played 96 percent of the offensive snaps … Has started each of the first six contests at left tackle.

Ronnie Stanley is going back on the field. He looks like he's walking a little gingerly, but he'll play. #Ravens — Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) October 13, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: In his second game back from a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, he was targeted nine times and had six receptions for 102 yards in the Giants loss to the Patriots... Has nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown on the season.

Golden Tate slowed down and took his sweet time on this celebration 😳



(via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/VXE8fOaXH3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2019

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 23 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded no stats in the 2-4 Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the 2-4 Steelers …. For the season, he has compiled five tackles and 1.5 sacks. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered five tackles (three solo) and one TFL in the 2-4 Chargers’ loss to the 2-4 Steelers… Has 17 tackles through six games and is starting to earn more and more playing time:

#Chargers snap counts from last night. Drue Tranquill played more defensive snaps than Denzel Perryman. pic.twitter.com/zfTvmssgO2 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 14, 2019

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he played just five snaps in the 2-4 Steelers 24-17 win over the 2-4 Chargers ... He is out for the season... Before this game, he was tied for 19th in the NFL in sacks (3.5) and tied for sixth in tackles for loss (seven), plus has made 22 tackles so far this season.

As if things weren't bad enough for the #Steelers.. https://t.co/w19wYACDdi — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) October 14, 2019

• Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was once again inactive for the 5-1 Packers’ 23-22 win against the 2-2-1 Lions … Has yet to play in a game this season: