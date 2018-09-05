Several former Irish stars were competing for roster spots on their respective professional teams. BGI takes a look at those players who played in the preseason and where things stand with their NFL futures.

The NFL four-week preseason has concluded and teams are down to their 53-man rosters for the 2018 season.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Was cut from the Eagles 53-man roster, but was signed to the team’s practice squad shortly after.

• George Atkinson (Played at Notre Dame from 2011-13), RB, Oakland Raiders: Did not make the Jets 53-man roster. Was not signed for the team's practice squad.

• Scott Daly (2012-2016), LS, Dallas Cowboys: Daly was released by the Cowboys.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Day will remain among the defensive line rotation for the 49ers in his first full year with the organization.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Will play for the Bengals to begin the year after missing most of last year with a back injury. Likely will be on a limited snap count to begin the year.

• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: After totaling almost 100 tackles in 2017, Farley will continue starting for the Colts in 2018 at safety looking to prove last season was no fluke.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, New Orleans Saints: Floyd was not kept by the Saints after signing with the team this summer.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Will aim to stay healthy in 2018 after injuries cost him six games last season. Did not play in any of the team’s preseason games as he battled a hamstring late in the month.

• Bennett Jackson (2010-2013), DB, Baltimore Ravens: Placed on injured reserve by the Ravens. Reportedly not eligible to return this season.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Will once again handle all the team’s long snapping duties in 2018.

• Jarron Jones (2012-16), OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Signed with the Bucs right before the preseason, but was waived by the team. Has not been added to the practice squad.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Recorded five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. After a career-high in receptions (30) and yards (399) in 2017, Jones will remain part of the Lions wide receiver rotation.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Won the backup job in Green Bay defeating former UCLA star Brett Hundley … Completed 32-of-60 passes (53.3 percent) for 460 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in the preseason.

• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Waived by the Jaguars, but will head to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Set to begin the year on Carolina's practice squad after being cut.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started in 14 games last season before needing ankle surgery. Will return in 2018 to anchor the Texans starting offensive line.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed a six-year deal worth $84 million total with $40 million guaranteed. Tennessee’s Taylor Lewan has since surpassed Martin. Suffered a knee injury during preseason, but has returned.

• Greer Martini (2014-2017), LB, Green Bay Packers: Will be on the team’s practice squad after not surviving the 53-man roster cuts.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Earned rave reviews throughout the offseason and preseason. In position to take over at right tackle for the 49ers in 2018.

• Nyles Morgan (2014-2017), LB, Houston Texans: Signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent before being cut and signed by the Texans. Did not make Houston's 53-man roster.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Much like McGlinchey, Nelson appears to be a day one starter for the Colts (left guard) and has seen constant praise come his way since being drafted.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, New York Giants: Was waived on Tuesday by the Giants. Remains to be seen if Okwara is signed by another team or heads to the Giants practice squad.

• James Onwualu (2013-16), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Was waived by the Chargers after a groin injury, but will begin the year on injured reserve.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Projected to be in the running back rotation in his third season if he can remain healthy. Played in just 11 games his first two seasons. Survived roster cuts after leading team in receptions during preseason with 10.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Set to be a main fixture in Detroit’s running back rotation in 2018.

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played in 50 snaps in the final three games of 2017 and expected to make the roster as a reserve in 2018. Down 25 pounds this offseason, Rochell could be poised to make an impact in his second year in the league.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Entrenched as Minnesota’s starting tight end following his third-straight year of 49-plus catches. Will look to return to his 2016 form where he caught 83 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. Had a career-high eight touchdowns in 2017 while adding 532 yards on 57 receptions.

• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Will begin the year on the team’s practice squad.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Smith continues to make a strong argument for best safety in the NFL. Posted a 98.8 Pro Football Focus grade in 2017, which was the highest recorded by the company in its 12 years.

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Played in 16 games after missing his rookie year due to recovery from the devastating knee injury he suffered in college. Made 81 tackles last year and is said to be even healthier heading into 2018.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Will serve in a reserve tight end role after going drafted in the fourth round.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Survived roster cuts and will start his rookie year on the 53-man roster. Finished the preseason six receptions for 83 yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Locked in as the Ravens’ starting left tackle … Started all 15 games he played in 2017.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Suffered an arm injury scare during training camp, but returned with no major issues. Remains the starting center heading into his second year with the organization.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Registered fourth-straight 90-reception season for the team in 2017. Will remain a major part of the receiving corps.

• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Figures to be a major part of the team’s linebacker group in 2018 after starting 10 games in his first year in New Orleans last season (62 total tackles). Saw starting snaps this preseason at middle linebacker and should be in that role in 2018 to start.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Played 12 games in 2017 —— after signing a five-year, $60 million deal right before the season — due to a biceps and back injury making 25 total tackles. Healthy and primed for a breakout season.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Set to continue serving as a reserve offensive lineman entering his ninth year in the league and third with the Dolphins.