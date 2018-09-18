Irish In The Pros: NFL Week Two
Week two of the 2018 NFL season is in the books, and multiple former Irish stars had big games for their respective organizations.
Take a look below how each player on an active 53-man roster performed.
OFFENSE
• Tyler Eifert (Played at Notre Dame from 2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Caught two passes for 26 yards in 34-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: In his first game of the year, Fuller led the Texans in receptions and yards with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Will once again handle all the team’s long snapping duties in 2018.
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Did not record a catch in Detroit's 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 29-29 tie with the Minnesota Vikings.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Played all 53 offensive snaps in Dallas' 20-13 win over the New York Giants.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle for the 49ers in a 30-27 win over the Detroit Lions.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played all 61 offensive snaps at left guard in a 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Caught three passes for 22 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Did not earn a carry.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Led team in receptions with nine going for 47 yards.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught seven passes for 72 yards in a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 16 snaps as a reserve tight end and a special teams player in Miami's 20-12 win over the New York Jets.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in the team's 29-29 tie with the Minnesota Vikings.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Remained the starter at left tackle for the Ravens during the team's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Led the team in yards (109) on seven catches in a 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played three snaps on special teams in a 20-12 win over the New York Jets.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Had one pass defended in a 30-27 win over the Detroit Lions.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: Registered one tackle and one pass defended in a 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Did not record a tackle in 31 snaps during his first game with the team, which came in a 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded five solo tackles in a 31-20 win over the Buffalo Bills, which was his second-straight start of the year in the absence of defensive end Isaac Rochell.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Tied for the team lead with eight tackles in a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Led the team in tackles with 10, including one for loss, in a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Had four total tackles for the second-straight week in a 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Finished second on the team with five total tackles in a 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
