Take a look below how each player on an active 53-man roster performed.

Week two of the 2018 NFL season is in the books, and multiple former Irish stars had big games for their respective organizations.

• Tyler Eifert (Played at Notre Dame from 2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Caught two passes for 26 yards in 34-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.



• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: In his first game of the year, Fuller led the Texans in receptions and yards with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Will once again handle all the team’s long snapping duties in 2018.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Did not record a catch in Detroit's 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 29-29 tie with the Minnesota Vikings.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Played all 53 offensive snaps in Dallas' 20-13 win over the New York Giants.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle for the 49ers in a 30-27 win over the Detroit Lions.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played all 61 offensive snaps at left guard in a 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Caught three passes for 22 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Did not earn a carry.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Led team in receptions with nine going for 47 yards.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught seven passes for 72 yards in a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 16 snaps as a reserve tight end and a special teams player in Miami's 20-12 win over the New York Jets.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in the team's 29-29 tie with the Minnesota Vikings.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Remained the starter at left tackle for the Ravens during the team's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Led the team in yards (109) on seven catches in a 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played three snaps on special teams in a 20-12 win over the New York Jets.