Week six of the NFL season is in the books, and Blue & Gold Illustrated has a recap of how all of the former Irish stars fared in their respective games.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Did not play in a 34-13 win over the New York Giants.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Caught two passes for 33 yards in a 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Detroit had a bye.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in the team's 33-30 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 20-13 win over the Buffalo Bills.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started for the Cowboys in a 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Continued to start at left guard in 42-34 loss to the New York Jets.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was a healthy scratch for the team’s 27-3 win in London over the Oakland Raiders.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Detroit had a bye.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught all four of his targets for 37 yards in a 27-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Saw 20 total snaps (five on offense) in a 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears. Smythe did not record a reception.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Reeled in a clutch 19-yard reception on third down to push the Packers into field goal range late in the fourth quarter to eventually pull out a 33-30 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 21-0 win over the Tennessee Titans.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Detroit had a bye.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Did not play in a 31-28 win over the Chicago Bears.