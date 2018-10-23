Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each performed during week seven action.

The NFL season is nearing the midway point, and former Irish stars continue to be productive for their respective teams.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Had four carries for 17 yards in a 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Caught one pass for 20 yards in a 20-17 win over the Washington Redskins.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Led the team with six receptions and 68 yards in a 20-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 21-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made one catch for 26 yards in a 32-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Green Bay had a bye.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 20-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started for the Cowboys in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 39-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Continued to start at left guard in a 37-5 win over the Buffalo Bills.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Seattle had a bye.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Did not play due to a knee injury in a 32-21 Detroit win over the Miami Dolphins.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught one of four targets for 16 yards in a 37-17 win over the New York Jets.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Saw 20 total snaps (four on offense) in a 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Green Bay had a bye.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 39-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Had four catches for 36 yards and a 30-yard rush in a 32-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Did not play in a 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.