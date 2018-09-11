Irish In The Pros: NFL Week One
The first week of the 2018 NFL season is in the book and several former Irish stars began the next campaign in their respective professional careers.
Take a look at how each fared in week one action in the NFL.
OFFENSE
• Tyler Eifert (Played at Notre Dame from 2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in a 34-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Did not play in the team's 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Will once again handle all the team’s long snapping duties in 2018.
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Had just one catch for six yards in Detroit's 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Completed 4-of-7 passes for 55 yards and an interception after coming in for Aaron Rodgers following his injury in Green Bay's 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Played all 64 offensive snaps in Dallas' 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle for the 49ers in a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. McGlinchey also played almost all of the second half at right guard after the team's starter and backup at the position went down with injuries.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Earned a 70.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 60 snaps in pass protection. Played in all 82 snaps of the team's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Played just seven snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Led the team in rushing with 20 yards on four carries while adding 15 receiving yards on five receptions in a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets on Monday night.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught one pass for 11 yards, which went for a touchdown, in Minnesota's 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 15 snaps as a reserve tight end in Miami's 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in the team's 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Remained the starter at left tackle for the Ravens during the team's 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 33-13 win over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Scored the team's lone offensive touchdown while grabbing seven receptions for 79 yards in a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played five snaps on special teams in a 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded one tackle in the team's 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: Registered three total stops in a 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Did not play in the team's opener after being claimed off waivers on Sept. 5.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded four total tackles in a 38-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs serving as a reserve defensive lineman.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Led the team in tackles with eight, including two for loss and sack, while grabbing the game-clinching interception in a 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Also had a pass defended.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Had four total tackles, including a sack, a pass defended and a quarterback hurry in the team's 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Split snaps at linebacker — recording four tackles — in the team's 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Registered four total tackles and a quarterback hit in a 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns.
----
