Take a look at how each fared in week one action in the NFL.

The first week of the 2018 NFL season is in the book and several former Irish stars began the next campaign in their respective professional careers.

• Tyler Eifert (Played at Notre Dame from 2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in a 34-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Did not play in the team's 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Will once again handle all the team’s long snapping duties in 2018.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Had just one catch for six yards in Detroit's 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Completed 4-of-7 passes for 55 yards and an interception after coming in for Aaron Rodgers following his injury in Green Bay's 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Played all 64 offensive snaps in Dallas' 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle for the 49ers in a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. McGlinchey also played almost all of the second half at right guard after the team's starter and backup at the position went down with injuries.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Earned a 70.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 60 snaps in pass protection. Played in all 82 snaps of the team's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Played just seven snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Led the team in rushing with 20 yards on four carries while adding 15 receiving yards on five receptions in a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets on Monday night.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught one pass for 11 yards, which went for a touchdown, in Minnesota's 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 15 snaps as a reserve tight end in Miami's 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in the team's 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Remained the starter at left tackle for the Ravens during the team's 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 33-13 win over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Scored the team's lone offensive touchdown while grabbing seven receptions for 79 yards in a 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played five snaps on special teams in a 27-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.