Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how former Notre Dame stars fared during week nine action of the NFL season.

• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia had a bye.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Did not catch a pass in a 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 42-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made two catches for 13 yards in a 24-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 31-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 19-17 win over the Denver Broncos.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 34-3 blowout victory over the Oakland Raiders.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis had a bye.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was inactive for Seattle’s 25-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Recorded seven catches for 36 yards coming off an injury in a 24-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in two catches for 28 yards in a 24-9 win over the Detroit Lions.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Saw 24 total snaps (nine on offensive) in a 13-6 win over the New York Jets.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded just one catch for four yards in a 31-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 45-35 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia had a bye.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Did not play in a 13-6 win over the New York Jets.