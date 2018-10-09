Irish In The Pros: NFL Week Five
Week five of the NFL season is in the books. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared.
OFFENSE
• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Had one carry for -1 yards in a 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Caught just two passes for 15 yards in a 19-16 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 33-31 win over the New York Giants.
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Did not catch a pass in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 19-16 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started for the Cowboys in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle for the 49ers in a 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Continued to start at left guard in a 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was inactive in a 33-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had 23 yards of total offense on five touches (3 rushing, 20 receiving) in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught five passes for 41 yards in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Did not record a catch in a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Notched his first NFL receiving stats catching three passes for 89 yards in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 12-9 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Finished with five catches for 42 yards in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played 29 total snaps, including 26 on offense, in a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not record a tackle in a 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: Registered six total tackles and an interception in a 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Made two sacks in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers. Also forced a fumble on one of the two sacks of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded two tackles, including a sack, in a 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made four tackles in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Finished with 12 total tackles including three for loss and a sack in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Missed his third-straight week with a knee injury. New Orleans defeated the Washington Redskins 43-19 on Monday night.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded two tackles in a 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
----
