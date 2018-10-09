Week five of the NFL season is in the books. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Had one carry for -1 yards in a 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Caught just two passes for 15 yards in a 19-16 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 33-31 win over the New York Giants.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Did not catch a pass in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 19-16 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started for the Cowboys in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle for the 49ers in a 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Continued to start at left guard in a 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was inactive in a 33-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had 23 yards of total offense on five touches (3 rushing, 20 receiving) in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught five passes for 41 yards in a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Did not record a catch in a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Notched his first NFL receiving stats catching three passes for 89 yards in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 12-9 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Finished with five catches for 42 yards in a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played 29 total snaps, including 26 on offense, in a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.