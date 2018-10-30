Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how former Notre Dame stars fared during week eight action of the NFL season.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led all rushers with 61 yards on nine carries in a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Did not catch a pass in a 20-13 win over the New York Giants.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 36-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Was a healthy scratch in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 42-23 Thursday night win over the Miami Dolphins.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas had a bye.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in an 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Continued to start at left guard in a 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Did not record a stat in a 28-14 win over the Detroit Lions after being a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Did not play due to a knee injury for the second-straight week in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught four of his seven targets for 29 yards in a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Saw 22 total snaps (four on offense) in a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded two catches for 31 yards in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Had seven catches for 50 yards in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Did not play in a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans.