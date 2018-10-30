Irish In The Pros: NFL Week Eight
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how former Notre Dame stars fared during week eight action of the NFL season.
OFFENSE
• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led all rushers with 61 yards on nine carries in a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Did not catch a pass in a 20-13 win over the New York Giants.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 36-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Was a healthy scratch in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in Houston's 42-23 Thursday night win over the Miami Dolphins.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas had a bye.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in an 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Continued to start at left guard in a 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Did not record a stat in a 28-14 win over the Detroit Lions after being a healthy scratch the past two weeks.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Did not play due to a knee injury for the second-straight week in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught four of his seven targets for 29 yards in a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Saw 22 total snaps (four on offense) in a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded two catches for 31 yards in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Detroit Lions: Had seven catches for 50 yards in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Did not play in a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Made one tackle in an 18-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: On injured reserve. Made 19 tackles and an interception in five games before suffering a hamstring injury.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had four total tackles including a sack in a 28-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Has five sacks in six games with the Lions.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles had a bye.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 23 total snaps (15 on defense) in a 37-34 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched three stops in a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas had a bye.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Had one tackle in a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Tied for the team-lead in tackles with seven, to go with one sack, in a 33-18 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
----
