Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared on the field.

The NFL season continues to inch closer to the playoffs with week 16 now in the books.

• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Rushed for 21 yards on 11 carries in a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Made one catch for seven yards, which went for a score, in a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Reeled in six catches for 42 yards in a 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 44-38 overtime win over the New York Jets.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center for the Texans in a 32-30 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Returned after missing week 15 with a knee injury … helped Dallas defeat Tampa Bay 27-20.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 14-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 28-27 win over the New York Giants.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was placed on injured reserve. Rushed for minus-three yards on one carry while catching three passes for 22 yards in five games.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had just five total yards of offense on seven touches (three rushes, four catches) in a 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded his best game of the year catching nine passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-9 win over the Detroit Lions. Rudolph caught a 44-yard Hail Mary for a touchdown to end the first half.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught one pass for nine yards in a 17-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Led the Packers with 94 receiving yards on five catches in a 44-38 overtime win over the New York Jets.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Caught two passes for 13 yards in a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played two special teams snaps in a 17-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.