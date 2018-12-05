Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared on the field.

The NFL season continues to roll on with week 13 now in the books.

• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles in rushing with a career-high 85 yards on 20 carries in a 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Caught one pass for nine yards in a 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made just one catch for 25 yards in a 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center for the Texans in a 29-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 43-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 6-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was placed on injured reserve a few days before Seattle’s 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Rushed for 32 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 26 yards in a 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught three passes for 38 yards in a 24-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 31 total snaps in a 21-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not a catch a pass during a 20-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 30-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles with 85 yards and a touchdown on seven catches in a 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played three special teams snaps in a 21-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.