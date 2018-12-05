Irish In The Pros: NFL Week 13
The NFL season continues to roll on with week 13 now in the books.
Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared on the field.
NFL OFFENSE
• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles in rushing with a career-high 85 yards on 20 carries in a 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins.
• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Caught one pass for nine yards in a 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made just one catch for 25 yards in a 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center for the Texans in a 29-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 43-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 6-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was placed on injured reserve a few days before Seattle’s 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Rushed for 32 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 26 yards in a 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught three passes for 38 yards in a 24-10 loss to the New England Patriots.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 31 total snaps in a 21-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not a catch a pass during a 20-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 30-16 win over the Detroit Lions.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles with 85 yards and a touchdown on seven catches in a 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played three special teams snaps in a 21-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
NFL DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not record a stat in a 43-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: On injured reserve. Made 19 tackles and an interception in five games before suffering a hamstring injury.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Did not record a tackle or sack during a 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• James Onwualu (2013-16), LB, San Francisco 49ers: Played 16 snaps on special teams for the 49ers after being promoted to the active roster in a 43-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one tackle in a 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 11 snaps in 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Finished with four tackles in a 24-10 loss to the New England Patriots.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Made nine total tackles in a 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Was inactive for a 13-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded two tackles in a 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
