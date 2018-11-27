Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared on the field.

The NFL season continues to roll on with week 12 now in the books.

• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles in rushing with a career-high 84 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in a 25-22 win over the New York Giants.



• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Did not catch a pass in a 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 30-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made just one catch for 15 yards in a 23-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center for the Texans in a 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 27-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was a healthy scratch in a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had a team-high seven catches for 48 yards to go with 12 rushing yards on two carries in a 23-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught seven passes for 63 yards in a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Registered two receptions for 27 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Caught three passes for 53 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He also had a rushing attempt for five yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Had a bye.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Caught four passes for 30 yards in a 25-22 win over the New York Giants.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played four snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.