Irish In The Pros: NFL Week 12
The NFL season continues to roll on with week 12 now in the books.
Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared on the field.
OFFENSE
• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles in rushing with a career-high 84 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in a 25-22 win over the New York Giants.
• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Did not catch a pass in a 31-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 30-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made just one catch for 15 yards in a 23-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center for the Texans in a 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 27-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was a healthy scratch in a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had a team-high seven catches for 48 yards to go with 12 rushing yards on two carries in a 23-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught seven passes for 63 yards in a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Registered two receptions for 27 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Caught three passes for 53 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He also had a rushing attempt for five yards.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Had a bye.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Caught four passes for 30 yards in a 25-22 win over the New York Giants.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Played four snaps in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded two tackles in a 27-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: On injured reserve. Made 19 tackles and an interception in five games before suffering a hamstring injury.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had four tackles and .5 sacks in a 23-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Had four tackles in a 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 11 snaps in a 35-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Finished with four tackles in a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Made six total tackles and a sack in a 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Was inactive for a 31-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Was inactive in a 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.
----
