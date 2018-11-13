Irish In The Pros: NFL Week 10
Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars fared during week 10 of NFL action.
OFFENSE
• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles in rushing with 47 yards on seven carries in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.
• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Caught two passes for 15 yards in a 16-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 52-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made just one catch for 12 yards in a 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Houston had a bye.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in a 27-20 loss to the New York Giants.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 29-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Carried the ball one time for a loss of three yards in a 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had six catches for 60 yards in a 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota had a bye.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Did not play in a 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded two catches for three yards in a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore had a bye.
• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Caught two passes for 19 yards in his first game as an Eagle in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle for the Dolphins in a 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not make a tackle in a 27-20 loss to the New York Giants.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: On injured reserve. Made 19 tackles and an interception in five games before suffering a hamstring injury.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had two total tackles in a 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Made 1.5 sacks in a 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded two tackles in a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota had a bye.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Made four total tackles in a 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Was inactive for the team’s 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded two tackles in a 52-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
