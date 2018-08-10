Several former Notre Dame stars suited up last night, and Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each performed while on the field.

During the first couple of weeks during the preseason, most teams quickly pull their starters and feature the younger players on the roster, draft picks and undrafted free agents looking to earn a spot.

The National Football League's preseason kicked off in a major way Thursday night with 12 contests being played across the country as organizations prepare for the upcoming campaign.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Rushed for 30 yards on six carries in his NFL preseason debut in a 31-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.



• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played in the team's 28-23 win over the Buffalo Bills.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Completed 9-of-18 for 134 yards in a 31-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in his first action in a Packers uniform.

• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not catch a pass in a 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played limited snaps in the Texans 17-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started the game but quickly subbed out in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Made his NFL debut in a 24-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Debuted for the first time in a Colts uniform in a 19-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Had one catch for six yards in a 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Caught four passes for 61 yards in a 31-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OL, Miami Dolphins: Played left tackle in a 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.