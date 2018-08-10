Irish In The Pros: NFL Preseason Week One Thursday Recap
The National Football League's preseason kicked off in a major way Thursday night with 12 contests being played across the country as organizations prepare for the upcoming campaign.
During the first couple of weeks during the preseason, most teams quickly pull their starters and feature the younger players on the roster, draft picks and undrafted free agents looking to earn a spot.
Several former Notre Dame stars suited up last night, and Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each performed while on the field.
OFFENSE
• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Rushed for 30 yards on six carries in his NFL preseason debut in a 31-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played in the team's 28-23 win over the Buffalo Bills.
• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Completed 9-of-18 for 134 yards in a 31-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in his first action in a Packers uniform.
• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not catch a pass in a 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played limited snaps in the Texans 17-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started the game but quickly subbed out in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017, OL, San Francisco 49ers: Made his NFL debut in a 24-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Debuted for the first time in a Colts uniform in a 19-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Had one catch for six yards in a 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Caught four passes for 61 yards in a 31-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.
• Sam Young (2006-09), OL, Miami Dolphins: Played left tackle in a 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DEFENSE
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Did not register any stats in a 24-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: Totaled one tackle in a 19-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
• Cole Luke (2013-16), CB, Carolina Panthers: Had one tackle in a 28-23 win over the Buffalo Bills.
• Greer Martini (2014-2017), LB, Green Bay Packers: Had three total tackles in a 31-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, New York Giants: Registered three tackles including one for loss in a 20-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Picked off a pass and recorded three tackles in a 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Made one tackle in 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
• Andrew Trumbetti (2014-2017), DE, Chicago Bears: Recorded one tackle in a 30-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NOTES
Tight end Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati), wide receiver Will Fuller (Houston), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (Pittsburgh), wide receiver Michael Floyd (New Orleans) and running back CJ Prosise (Seattle) all did not participate in their team’s respective preseason matchups.
Fuller, Tuitt and Floyd are all healthy while Eifert (back) continues to recover from the injury he suffered last season. Eifert has been limited in training camp work so far. Prosise was held out of the Seahawks first game due to a hip injury.
Offensive lineman Jarron Jones, who played defensive line for the Irish during his career, was recently signed by Tampa Bay and did not participate in their preseason opener.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.