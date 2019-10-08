Heading into the Houston Texans’ week five, Will Fuller had amassed 183 yards and no touchdowns on 14 receptions. Then, in several blurs down the field, he more than doubled those season totals against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Will Fuller catching a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (USA Today)

In a 53-32 win over the Falcons, Fuller finished the game with 217 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions. Prior to this, Fuller's best single-game was a five-catch, 125-yard and two-touchdowns performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 29, 2017. After the game, he said this is the most yards he's had in a single contest since high school. His previous career-high for receptions in a game was eight. He now has 400 yards and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Fuller was humble after the game and gave credit to his teammate and fellow wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who many revere as the best receiver in the NFL. "Just playing with Hop, like I always say, is easy," Fuller said. "He gets a lot of coverages thrown his way, and I feel like that's why they brought me here: to help him out. It took me a while, but I finally had this big game." The main reason Fuller hasn't had more "big" games is due to this injury history. Over the first three seasons of his career, Fuller missed a total of 17 games. He says he's still recovering from an ACL tear from October 2018. "I'm still working out some things, too," he said. "I still get stiff here and there. I'm going in and getting treatment and taking care of my knee. But definitely, health has played a big part of it. I'm starting to feel more and more like myself." Fuller only had one career multi-touchdown game with more than 100 yards prior to this past weekend's matchup with the Falcons. That occurred on Oct. 29, 2017, when he had five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. His performance against the Falcons may be the greatest statistical game by a former Notre Dame wide receiver ever. Jack Snow and Tim Brown each had one three-touchdown game during their NFL careers, but not also with 217 yards or 14 receptions. Snow was a dominant wide receiver in the late 1960s. Three times he caught multiple-touchdown passes in a game while having more than 100 receiving yards: - Oct. 15, 1967 —Snow's Los Angeles Rams vs. the Baltimore Colts: three receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. - Oct. 5, 1969 — Snow's Los Angeles Rams vs. the New Orleans Saints: three receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns. - Oct.8, 1972 — Snow's Los Angeles Rams vs the San Francisco 49ers: four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. All three of these were monster games for a wide receiver in the 1960s and 70s, when teams did not pass the ball anywhere near as much as they do today. To add to this point, Snow never had more than eight receptions in a game Brown, on the other hand, played in a more pass-happy era, and even he never came close to Fuller's single-game numbers. He had three touchdown passes in a game just once, in an eight-reception and 158-yard effort against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 31, 1997. His career-high in yards was 183 against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 5, 1993. Brown did, however, is tied with Fuller for catches in a game with 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 21, 1997. As for other former Irish receivers in the NFL, Golden Tate has had just one 100+ yard performance with multiple touchdowns, which came against the Dallas Cowboys while he was with the Detroit Lions last season. Tight end Tyler Eifert had three touchdowns in a game just once in his career in 2015, but that came with 53 yards and five receptions.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL Week Four Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week four of the NFL season: • Miles Boykin (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-18), WR, Baltimore Raven: Did not register any noteworthy stats and was not targeted in the 3-2 Ravens 26-23 win over the 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers… For the season, has five receptions for 48 yards and two scores. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Had one tackle in the 4-0 49ers 31-3 win over the 2-3 Cleveland Browns … Compiled five tackles in the team’s first four contests. He also made a special appearance at the end of Brian Kelly's weekly radio show:

It was great to catch up with @SheldonDay_91 this week to talk @49ers football, Notre Dame and everything he’s doing to better his community. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/L8Fwrz0DH6 — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) October 4, 2019

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Was targeted four times and had two catches for 14 yards in the 0-5 Bengals’ 26-23 loss at the 1-3-1 Arizona Cardinals … Has 13 catches for 95 yards and one touchdown through five games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams in the 0-4 Jets 31-6 loss to the 3-2 Philadelphia Eagles … Has not played a defensive snap since being picked up by the Jets at the end of the preseason. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged 14 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the 3-2 Texans’ 53-32 win versus the the 1-4 Falcons … His longest catch of the day went for 12 yards … Has 28 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns through five games. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 35.3 percent of the 3-2 Panthers’ special teams snaps in their 34-27 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Has played in every game this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate, who returned from suspension. … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. Reportedly, the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have worked him out since he was released by the Giants.

T.J. Jones, a 2014 Notre Dame graduate, was cut Oct. 1 by the New York Giants. The Minnesota Vikings worked him out Friday, then the Green Bay Packers had him in today.



Eddie Vanderdoes, who was part of the 2013 #NDFB class for ~5 seconds, also worked out with the Pack today. https://t.co/sIbnajnYE4 — Jude (@ndjrs) October 8, 2019

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play in the 3-2 Raiders’ 24-21 home win over the 3-2 Chicago Bears … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason. • Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Was active this week for the 2-3 Giants’ 28-10 loss to the 3-2 Vikings … Played on 12 special teams snaps … Has yet to play a defensive snap on this season.

Asked Pat Shurmur if he'd consider giving Julian Love reps at free safety if Antoine Bethea doesn't play better. Shurmur: "He's getting reps right now." Me: I meant in a game. Shurmur: "We'll have to see." #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 7, 2019

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the fifth game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in the 3-2 Texans’ 53-32 home win over 1-4 Atlanta Falcons. The starting Texan's offensive line was back to full capacity this weekend and did not allow a sack for just the second time in quarterback DeShaun Watson's career.

The Texans' starting offensive line:



LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Max Scharping

C: Nick Martin

RG: Zach Fulton

RT: Tytus Howard



Fulton is starting after a back injury kept him out in Week 4. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 6, 2019

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Participated in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the 3-2 Cowboys’ 34-24 loss to the 4-1 Green Bay Packers.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Was on 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the 4-0 49ers in their win over the Browns … Started at right tackle in each of San Francisco's first four contests, but has struggled in pass protection as of late:

Great hand fighting by Garrett. McGlinchey had played well in pass protection to start the season but has struggled in the last game and a half. His grade has dipped accordingly since Week 1. https://t.co/WXE7eIT0QK — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) October 8, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week for the second week in a row based on his performance in the 3-2 Colts’ win against the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs … Per PFF, he allowed one hurry and no sacks or hits on the quarterback in 37 pass-blocking snaps and earned an 93.6 run-blocking grade. In 202 pass-blocking snaps on the season, Nelson has yet to give up a sack. You can see why his run-blocking was so good in the play below:

Quenton Nelson is 100% the best player in the NFL https://t.co/OPg0HKdceL — Harlan Joe Hathaway (@x27hathaway27x) October 8, 2019

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Was idle with the 2-1-1 Lions, which travels to Green Bay for this week's Monday night game… For the season, he has nine tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not register a stat in the 4-1 Seahawks’ 30-29 win over the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams … Has eight receptions for 51 yards plus nine carries for 16 yards and a touchdown through four contests. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one tackle in the 2-3 Chargers’ 20-13 loss to the 1-4 Denver Broncos … For the season, he has four tackles and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in the only pass thrown his way for a four-yard reception in the 3-2 Vikings’ 28-10 win over the Giants … For the season, he has six receptions for 36 yards and no touchdowns. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched six tackles and two pass deflections in the win against the Giants … For the season, he has 30 total tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception. He also has six passes defended, which is tied for third in the NFL.

NFL Leaders - Passes Defended



1. Jaire Alexander GB (9)

2. Jonathan Joseph HOU (7)

3. Kevin King GB (6)

3. Harrison Smith MIN (6)

3. Janoris Jenkins NYG (6)

3. Logan Ryan TEN (6)

3. James Bradberry CAR (6)

3. Justin Coleman DET (6)

3. Cory Littleton LAR (6) — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) October 7, 2019

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Registered nine tackles (five solo), two tackles for a loss, a sack, a pass deflection and a quarterback hit in the loss to the Packers… Tied for seventh in the NFL with 45 tackles. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Was idle with 0-4 Dolphins, which host the 1-4 Washington Redskins this weekend … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the 3-2 Ravens’ win over the 1-4 Steelers. He is also apparently the highest graded pass player per PFF:



According to @PFF, Ronnie Stanley is the NFL's highest-graded pass blocker. 1 QB hit, 2 hurries allowed.



Stanley has been really good for a long time. He's become excellent this season. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 7, 2019

Some scouts have him listed as an All-Pro left tackle:

OL All-Pro's through the first quarter of 2019:



LT: Ronnie Stanley

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Brandon Brooks

RT: La'el Collins — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 1, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: In his first game back from a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, he was targeted six times for three reception and 13 yards in the Giants loss to the Vikings. After the game, he expressed that he hopes to get more involved in the offense as he gets acclimated to it:

Golden Tate clarifies his comments about hoping to be more involved:



"Don't assume my words...I hope I'm more involved at some point, but I do understand it. I'm very happy to be a New York Giant" pic.twitter.com/I5X72QI6JN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 7, 2019

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 23 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded a sack and a quarterback hit in the 2-3 Chargers loss to the 1-4 Broncos …. For the season, he has compiled five tackles and one and a half sacks.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered 20 defensive snaps and seven tackles (five solo) in the 2-3 Chargers 20-13 loss to the 1-4 Broncos. Plus he played on 66.7 percent of the special team snaps in the Chargers’ win … Has 12 total tackles on the season.

Drue Tranquill playing middle linebacker in the NFL just three years after Brian VanGorder benched him. https://t.co/HFYyuWZUEY — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) October 6, 2019