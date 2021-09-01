Irish in the NFL: Which players made 2021 53-man rosters, practice squads?

NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, shortly after the end of the preseason. Wednesday, teams learned which of their waiver claims were successful and were allowed to assemble practice squads. Former Notre Dame players were involved in all phases. Many were roster locks. Others were on the bubble but made a team after strong training camp and preseason performances. Some did not make a 53-man roster, but found a place on a practice squad. Here's a look at the ex-Irish players who made rosters or were let go sometime in August. Some of those in the latter category were later signed to practice squads.

Former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. made the New Orleans Saints roster in his second NFL season. (Brett Duke/AP)

Former Notre Dame players on a 53-man roster

Thirty-seven ex-Irish players made a team’s 53-man roster following cutdowns and waiver additions. Their method of acquisition by their team is in parentheses.

•OG Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers (2021 draft, second round) •OL Alex Bars, Chicago Bears (2019 undrafted free agent signing) •QB Ian Book, New Orleans Saints (2021 draft, fourth round) •WR Miles Boykin, Baltimore Ravens (2019 draft, third round) •WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers (2020 draft, second round) •LS Scott Daly, Detroit Lions (2021 free agent signing) •OG Liam Eichenberg, Miami Dolphins (2021 draft, second round) •S Matthias Farley, Tennessee Titans (2021 free agent signing) •S Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers (2020 draft, sixth round) •OL Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021 draft, third round) •DE/LB Daelin Hayes, Baltimore Ravens (2021 draft, sixth round) •LS J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers (2009 trade) •DE/LB Jamir Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers (2021 reserve/future contract signing) •RB Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints (2020 undrafted free agent signing) •DE Khalid Kareem, Cincinnati Bengals (2020 draft, fifth round) •TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (2020 draft, second round) •DB Julian Love, New York Giants (2019 draft, fourth round) •OG Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (2014 draft, first round) •C Nick Martin, Las Vegas Raiders (2021 free agent signing) •CB Nick McCloud, Cincinnati Bengals (2021 waiver claim) •OT Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers (2018 draft, first round) •C Sam Mustipher, Chicago Bears (2019 undrafted free agent signing) •OG Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (2018 draft, first round) •DE Ade Ogundeji, Atlanta Falcons (2021 draft, fifth round) •DE Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions (2018 free agent signing) •DE Julian Okwara, Detroit Lions (2020 draft, third round) •DE Isaac Rochell, Indianapolis Colts (2021 free agent signing) •TE Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants (2021 free agent signing) •WR Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams (2021 draft, seventh round) •S Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings (2012 draft, first round) •LB Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (2016 draft, second round) •TE Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins (2018 draft, fourth round) •OT Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens (2016 draft, first round) •DT Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers (2019 draft, first round) •LB Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers (2019 draft, fourth round) •TE Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers (2021 draft, third round) •DE Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014 draft, second round)

Additionally, projected Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the preseason. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is suspended for the team’s first game and is expected to be added to the active roster afterward. All nine of Notre Dame’s 2021 NFL draft picks made their team’s roster. All six 2020 selections remain with the teams that drafted them, and Pride is the only one not on the active roster. Skowronek, a 2021 seventh-round pick, made the Rams’ roster despite missing much of the preseason with a forearm injury. McCloud did not make the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster, but was scooped up on waivers. The Bengals, who had the fifth-highest waiver priority, claimed him and added him to their active roster. He made nine tackles, broke up two passes and made one interception in the preseason. An undrafted free agent last year, Jamir Jones notched nine tackles and 2.5 sacks to help secure a spot with the Steelers. He was working ahead of Steelers’ 2021 sixth-round choice Quincy Roche at defensive end and was also a special-teams staple. Tony Jones Jr., rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries in two preseason and beat out eight-year veteran Devonta Freeman for a backup running back spot with the Saints.

Cuts and practice squads