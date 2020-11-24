Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt dove at the ankles of then-Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, forcing the veteran signal-caller to involuntarily throw the ball into the turf. The Steelers went on to win 24-17 in that contest played on Oct. 13, 2019, but Tuitt tore his pectoral muscle while hitting Rivers. That ended a promising campaign for the six-year NFL veteran. In just six games, he had 22 total tackles (six for loss) and seven quarterback hits. With 3.5 sacks, he was well on his way to surpassing his career high of 6.5 sacks, which he set in 2015. “It was devastating,” Tuitt said on the Arthur Moats Experience With Deke podcast. “When you work every year to get better and better, and finally, everything clicks and then it’s all taken away on one play, that can be very hard mentally. You’re in a dark place for a long time until you’re able to get out of it.” His emotions were likely exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced all of us to isolate ourselves from co-workers and even our loved ones. But Tuitt looked at his extra time away from football as a chance to come back even better than before.

Stephon Tuitt has already set a new career high in sacks with seven, which ranks 10th in the NFL. ((Bill Kostroun/AP))

“The peck is back stronger than it was last year,” he said. “When you get hurt the way I got hurt, at the time that I got hurt, I had nothing but time. So I just got an opportunity to just really train my whole body and just fix a lot of things. “Also with that time off, I got a chance to heal other things on my body as well, that were probably nagging, so it will actually end up being a benefit for me for the second half of my NFL career.” So far, it’s difficult to argue with Tuitt’s self prognosis. After playing 10 games this season, Tuitt has already set a new career high in sacks with seven, good for 10th in the NFL. This also gives him 10.5 sacks in his last 16 games played. He’s also in a good position to achieve personal bests in tackles for loss (previously with eight in 2015, 2016 and 2017) and quarterback hits (previously with 20 in 2018). Currently, the 6-6, 303-pound defensive end has seven tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits.

Leaders in total pressures:

1. Aaron Donald - 56

T-2. T.J. Watt/ Shaq Barrett - 50

4. Stephon Tuitt - 44

5. Khalil Mack - 41 pic.twitter.com/7KpKkEkTd2 — PFF (@PFF) November 18, 2020

According to Pro Football Focus, Tuitt is currently fourth in the NFL in terms of total quarterback pressures with 44. For as outstanding as Tuitt’s play has been this season, he’s not even the best pass rusher on his own defensive line. Currently, two other Steelers have more sacks than Tuitt: outside linebacker Bud Dupree (8.0) and defensive tackle TJ Watt (9.0). Additionally, Watt is tied for second in the NFL with 50 quarterback pressures.

