On Friday, Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley inked an extension that made him the second-highest played offensive lineman in the NFL, behind only Houston's Laremy Tunsil in terms of annual salary. In total, the value of the five-year contract is $98.75 million. With an additional $1.25 million in Pro Bowl incentives, Stanley could net $20 million per year. At a minimum, $68.57 million is guaranteed. "We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said after the contract was announced. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

This deal was months in the making. Stanley was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but even after he was named All-Pro in 2019, he was the only player drafted in the top seven that hadn't been signed a significant extension at the start of the season. Some even speculated that the Ravens might not get the deal done before the fifth and final year of his rookie contract was up, especially after he missed a few games earlier in the season due to injuries.

Contracts given out to the top picks from the 2016 draft:



#1: Jared Goff: 4 yrs, $134M

#2: Carson Wentz: 4 yrs, $128M

#3: Joey Bosa: 5 yrs, $135M

#4: Zeke Elliott: 6 yrs, $90M

#5: Jalen Ramsey: 5 yrs, $105M

#7: DeForest Buckner: 5 yrs, $105M



Ronnie Stanley (#6) still waiting... — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2020

Ultimately, the deal was signed just in time because, two days later, Stanley hurt injured his ankle in the Ravens' week eight matchup with Pittsburgh Steelers and is now out for the season. Although, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated after the game that Stanley's long-term prognosis was good. Stanley's $98.75 million contract represents the largest NFL deal any former Notre Dame player has signed. Second is the six-year, $84 million dollar contract signed by Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin that runs through 2024. Several a few other former Notre Dame offensive linemen could be due large contract extensions in the next years. Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson is already a two-time All-Pro and widely considered the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Traditionally, left tackles are the highest-paid linemen, but Nelson could prove to be an exception to that rule. San Francisco Giants' right tackle Mike McGlinchey has had an up-and-down NFL career, but his ceiling is still sky-high, especially in the run game. If he can put together a strong finish to 2020 and this ascent through 2021, he may also be offered a life-changing contract in his near future.

Not every former Notre Dame offensive lineman is accustomed to eight-figure deals. Sam Young, currently with the Las Vegas Raiders, has started four games this season and is in the midst of his 11th NFL season. Once his current contract is up at the end of the season, he'll have made just over $8 million from his NFL contracts.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Eight Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was still on the practice squad for the 0-8 Jets but did not play in the team's 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Played offense and special teams in the 5-3 Bears’ 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Put on injured reserve more than a month ago and did not play in the 2-5 Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Hauled in two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the Steelers … Has 13 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens played a much improved level of offense in the first half.



This picture-book play to Miles Boykin is a good sign of what’s to come, the QB and WR are trusting each other. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/l2BTkqjpMo — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) November 2, 2020

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: In the 7-0 Steelers’ 28-24 win over the Ravens had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown … On the season, he has 23 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns and six carries for 21 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Recorded one pass deflection in the 5-2 Colts' 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions ... Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and has one tackle and one pass deflection. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: The 1-6 Jaguars had a bye … On the season, he has 11 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Played special teams in the 0-7 Jets’ loss to the Chiefs … Has recorded five tackles through six games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: The 1-6 Texans had a bye … Has 31 grabs for 490 yards (22nd in the NFL) and five touchdowns this season (tied for ninth) ... There's speculation Fuller V could be traded to the Green Bay Packers:

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Played special teams in the 2-5 Chargers' 31-30 win over the Broncos … He has two tackles on the season. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the 3-5 Panthers’ 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded one tackle in the 2-5-1 Bengals’ 31-20 win over the Tennessee Titans … On the season, has 10 tackles. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught one pass for two yards in the 5-3 Bears’ 26-23 loss to the Saints … On the season, he has six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Recorded three tackles in the 1-7 New York’s 25-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … On the season, he has 34 tackles (one for loss), two pass deflections and a pick. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: The 1-6 Texans had a bye. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Returned to the starting lineup in the 2-6 Cowboys' 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle in the 4-4 49ers’ 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the 5-2 Colts' win over the Lions. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started at center and played every offensive snap in the 5-3 Bears' 26-23 loss to the Saints.

I asked Sam Mustipher if the opportunity to make his first career NFL start on Sunday made the last few years of grinding as a practice squadder/undrafted free agent worth it. His response: pic.twitter.com/1L3PH7IT5B — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 30, 2020

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Placed on injured reserve two weeks ago and did not play in the Lions' 41-21 loss to the Colts.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded five tackles (one for loss), one sack and one quarterback hit in the 3-4 Lions’ 41-21 loss to the Colts … On the season, he has 20 tackles (seven for loss), five sacks, 11 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

• Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Recorded four tackles in the 3-5 Panthers’ 25-17 loss to the Falcons … On the season, has 29 tackles (one for loss) and a pass deflection. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: The 1-6 Texans had a bye … Has one carry for one yard on the season. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Los Vegas Raiders: Returned to the practice squad four weeks ago and did not play in the Raider's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns … On the season, has two carries for 13 yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Record one sack and a quarterback hit in the 2-5 Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Broncos … Has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Snagged one catch for 12 yards in the 2-5 Vikings 28-22 win over the Packers … On the season, he has 12 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded eight tackles and a pass deflection in the 2-5 Vikings 28-22 win over the Packers … On the season, he has 33 tackles (two for loss), three pass deflections, a quarterback hit and a pick. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded seven tackles in the 2-6 Cowboys’ 22-9 loss to the Eagles … On the season, he has 82 tackles (first in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Grabbed two catches for 16 yards in the 4-3 Dolphins' 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams … On the season, he has six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Targeted three times for one catch and 12 yards in the 5-2 Packers’ 28-22 loss to the Vikings. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After signing a five-year, $98.75 million contract last week, hurt his ankle in a 28-24 loss to the Steelers and is out for the season. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown in the 1-7 Giants’ 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers … Also threw a pass for 18 yards and had one tackle ... On the season, he has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded two tackles (one for loss), a sack and two quarterback hits in the 2-5 Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Broncos … On the season, he has 12 total stops, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely … Has one tackle this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Had a monster game and recorded nine tackles (three for loss), two sacks and three quarterback hits in the 7-0 Steelers’ 28-24 victory versus the Ravens … On the season, has 26 tackles (eight for loss), six sacks (7th in NFL) and 18 quarterback hits.

Stephon Tuitt just swimming right through the turnstile early. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/JuKBOph9TX — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) November 2, 2020