Trailing 28-17 late in the third quarter of the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 2-yard touchdown pass. Hoping to cut the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lead to a field goal, head coach Matt LaFleur elected to attempt a 2-point conversion. After receiving the snap while in shotgun formation, Rodgers immediately rolled to his right scanning the end zone for open receivers. About five yards from the sideline, he saw wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown emerging between two defenders. Rodgers riffled the ball to the corner of the end zone, hitting St. Brown in the chest. Unfortunately, the third-year receiver out of Notre Dame dropped the pass. The 2-point conversion failed. The Packers went on to lose 31-26 and, once again, missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl.

Jesus! St. Brown. How can you drop that2-pt conversion, man? How could you. You’re a professional. This is the NFC-Title Game.#Damnit! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2021

Were such brazen criticisms fair? Yes and no. Smith has a point: a professional wide receiver should absolutely hang onto a pass that hit him in such an advantageous location: his hands. But upon further review, Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (No. 93) stopped his pursuit of Rodgers at the line of scrimmage and instead swiped at the pass as it traveled over his head. A slow-motion replay showed that 313-pound Suh actually got a finger or two on the ball, slightly altering its trajectory.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown caught one pass for 10 yards for the Green Bay Packers in their 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Additionally, St. Brown is also known for having reliable hands. In 2018, no other rookie was targeted as many times (34) without dropping a single pass. Does he still need to come away with such an important catch in the biggest game of his career? Of course. But Suh also deserves credit for the deflection and causing an open catch to become more difficult than it initially appeared to be. While playing offense and special teams, St. Brown finished the NFC Championship with one catch for 10 yards and two tackles.

KeiVarae Russell Earns Role In Playoffs

Cornerback KeiVarae Russell appeared in just one contest for the Green Bay Packers during the regular season: a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 15. He played seven snaps on special teams and did not record a tackle. Yet, when the Packers played their first postseason game in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Russell was on the active roster and played special teams in a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Then, in the NFC Championship Game, Russell made his biggest play of the season while also recording his first tackle since he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Bucs to start on their own 28. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 24, 2021

Lastly, former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams was released by the Packers prior to the NFC Championship. A member of Green Bay's practice squad for each of the past two seasons, he appeared in seven total contests and registered seven carries for 19 yards.

A Glimmer of Hope: Could CJ Prosise Suit Up for Super Bowl LV?

With the Packers' loss, it appears the Super Bowl will feature two active rosters without the presence of a single Fighting Irish alumni for the first time since 2018. Two years ago, center John Sullivan started for the Rams in their season-finale loss to the New England Patriots. The following season, both defensive tackle Sheldon Day and right tackle Mike McGlinchey were first on the depth chart for the NFL runner-up San Francisco 49ers. There is, however, an outside chance that former Notre Dame running back and special teams return man C.J. Prosise could suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending the majority of the season with the Houston Texans, Prosise was signed to the Bucs practice squad on Jan. 5. What are the chances the Bucs elevate Prosise to the active roster? Not likely. Tampa Bay has corralled a stable of talented running backs with Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette garnering the bulk of the carries. LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn hold the third and fourth spots on the depth chart, respectively. Still, Prosise was the lone running back on the practice squad when signed. He’s presumably the next man in if a slot at running back opens up in the two weeks between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl due to COVID-19 or for some other reason. Even if Prosise remains on the practice squad, there's a good chance you'll catch him partaking in postgame on-the-field festivities. That is, assuming the Buccaneers manage a Super Bowl LV victory. After the 31-26 win over the Packers, Prosise donned an NFC Championship T-shirt and found legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady at midfield for a celebratory selfie.

I had no idea that he was headed to Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/VO77KOxLeW — Kevin Jackson (@glove20kj) January 25, 2021