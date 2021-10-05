Irish in the NFL: Okwara out for the season, Irish duo make mark on MNF

Romeo Okwara will not be playing again this season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media Monday that the former Irish defensive end will be out for the season after suffering an achilles injury Sunday against the Chicago Bears. "I'll tell you what, the way he works, and everything he puts into this, he is a top notch pro," Campbell said. "I hate it for him, and I hate it for our team. He'll come back better than ever next year."



(Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the Okwara injury at 3:15 in the video below)

TILLERY AND TRANQUILL SHINE ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The Los Angeles Chargers took down the Las Vegas Raiders 28-14 on Monday night, thanks in part to a pair of former Irish. Jerry Tillery and Drue Tranquill both started for the Chargers defense. Tranquill recorded five tackles on the evening. The former Irish linebacker has played in all four games this season, and has tallied 17 total tackles. Tillery added a sack, one of four for the Chargers against the Raiders. He has started each game this season, with 11 tackles (6 solo), and 1.5 sacks.

Former Notre Dame DL Jerry Tillery recorded a sack on Monday Night Football (Kyusung Gong/AP)

A rundown of how the former Irish did in week 4 of the NFL:



Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Waived by the Jets on Saturday, prior to their 27-24 victory over the Titans. Aaron Banks (2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was inactive for the 49ers’ 28-21 home loss to the Seahawks. Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-2 San Francisco. Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Saw action in Chicago’s 24-14 win vs. Detroit. Has played as a reserve in all four of the 2-2 Bears’ games. Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was inactive for the Saints’ 27-23 home loss to the New York Giants. Has yet to play in a regular-season game for 2-2 New Orleans. Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Sat out last week with a hamstring injury as the Steelers fell at Green Bay 27-17. Has played in three games with two starts, logged two rushing attempts for 22 yards, and notched 15 receptions for 211 yards (14.1 per catch) and no touchdowns for the 1-3 Steelers. Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 24-14 loss at Chicago. Has played in all four contests for 0-4 Detroit.

• Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle in Miami’s 27-17 home loss to the Colts. Has played in all four contests and made three starts for the 1-3 Dolphins. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Made one tackle in the Titans’ 27-24 road loss to the New York Jets. Has played in all four of Tennessee’s games, and has recorded two tackles. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Plays in his second game this season in a 27-17 home loss to the Colts - catching one pass for six yards. Has four receptions for 26 yards in one game played for 1-2 Miami. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Made two tackles in his first start of the year in a 28-14 win over the Raiders. Has 17 tackles on the season for the 3-1 Chargers. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 19-17 win at New England. Has yet to play in a regular-season contest for the 3-1 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 2-1 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to his ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 36-28 loss at Dallas. Has held down that role in all four contests for the 3-1 Panthers.

Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Waived by the Steelers on September 28th … Played in the Steelers’ first three games with one start and made three tackles for 1-3 Pittsburgh. Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Had three carries for 8 yards, and one reception for a loss of 3 yards in a 27-21 road loss to the New York Giants.… Has played in all four contests with one start for the 2-2 Saints, and notched 17 rushing attempts for 77 yards (4.1 per carry) and four catches for 10 yards. Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Started and caught one pass for 6 yards in a 24-14 win at home over Detroit … Has started all four contests and reeled in eight receptions for 59 yards for 2-2 Chicago. Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Made six tackles in a 27-17 win at New Orleans … Came off the bench in each of 1-3 New York’s four games and notched 10 tackles (one solo) and one pass defended. Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a reserve lineman in Las Vegas’ 28-14 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers … Has played in all four games for the 3-1 Raiders. Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 36-28 home win over Carolina … Missed the 3-1 Cowboy’s season opener after testing positive for COVID-19, but started the next three contests at right guard.

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Was activated but did not record a stat in the 3-1 Bengals 24-21 home win over Jacksonville. Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in San Francisco’s 28-21 home loss to the Seahawks … Has started all four games at right tackle for the 2-2 49ers. Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ win vs. Detroit … has started all four games for the 2-2 Bears. Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Placed on injured reserve following a week 3 injury vs. the Tennessee Titans. Started the first three games of the season at left guard for the 1-3 Colts.

Ade Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded two tackles in a 34-30 loss at Washington. Has played in all four games, with three total tackles. Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Logged three tackles in a 24-14 loss at Chicago, his first stats recorded in three game appearances this season. Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Started his fourth game of the season against the Bears, but suffered a season ending achilles injury before recording a stat. Compiled six tackles with one sack in the first three games for the 0-4 Lions. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Started at linebacker and compiled 7 tackles (5 solo) in a 14-7 win at Minnesota. Has played in all four contests with three starts, made 16 tackles (eleven solo) with 0.5 sacks and three passes defended for the 3-1 Browns.



