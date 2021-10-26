Irish in the NFL: Matthias Farley emerges in Titans win

The Tennessee Titans defense took care of business in a 27-3 win at home against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (3-4). The Titans’ (5-2) defense forced three turnovers. Former Notre Dame player Matthias Farley was involved in two of those three turnovers, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble. (Fumble recovery at 0:48 in video below, forced fumble at 2:12)

FORMER NOTRE DAME PLAYERS MAKE AN IMPACT ON THE EDGE

Second year outside linebacker Julian Okwara recorded a sack for the second straight game for the Detroit Lions (0-7). Okwara was a third round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 15.5 sacks in his four year career at Notre Dame. He did not record a sack in six games as a rookie last season, but is becoming a rare bright spot in year two for the winless Lions.

For the second straight week, Atlanta Falcons rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji recorded a career first. This past week, Ogundeji blocked a kick in Atlanta's 30-28 win over Miami. He recorded his first career sack last week in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets.

Here’s a run down of each Notre Dame player - Week 7 of the NFL

• Aaron Banks (2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Banks is on the active roster, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-4 San Francisco. The 49ers suffered a week 7 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts 30-18. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has played in all seven games for the 3-4 Bears this season. The Bears lost at Tampa Bay 38-3. Bars has started one game this season. Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: On the active roster for the Saints, but has yet to appear in a game for the 4-2 Saints this season.New Orleans won at Seattle 13-10. Miles Boykin (2015-2018), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Was activated off of injured reserve October 11th, and has appeared in three games this season.He did not record a stat in the Ravens’41-17 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Boykin has one catch for six yards this season. Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: The 3-3 Steelers had a week 7 bye. Claypool has played in five games of six games this season, totaling 22 catches for 358 yards and 1 TD, plus 2 rushes for 22 yards.

- Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 28-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams… Has played in all seven contests for the 0-7 Lions. - Sheldon Day (2012-2015), DL, Cleveland Browns: Not on the active roster for the Browns’ Thursday night 17-14 home win vs. the Denver Broncos.Day has appeared in one game this season, recording five tackles vs. the Arizona Cardinals in week 6. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Has played in all six seven contests for the 1-6 Dolphins, starting in six. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Came off the bench and made a season high three tackles in a 27-3 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Farley was also involved in a pair of turnovers, forcing one fumble, and recovering another fumble. Has been active for all seven games, totaling five tackles. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Has not played since being placed on injured reserve October 6th (Chest/Elbow). Has played in just two games this season for the 1-6 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers had a week 7 bye. Gilman has appeared in all six games for the Chargers this year, starting one. Has 20 tackles, 12 solo, one interception, and one pass defended this season. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 38-3 home win vs. the Chicago Bears… Has played in one game this season for the 6-1 Buccaneers.

• Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 5-2 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to his ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants … Has held down that role in all seven contests for the 3-4 Panthers. Jansen has played in 193 career games in Carolina, second-most by any player in franchise history • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Waived by the Steelers on September 28th and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams the next day. Recorded one tackle in a 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions. Has appeared in three games for both the Steelers and Rams this season, starting one game for Pittsburgh prior to being waived. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve for the 4-2 Saints, who won at Seattle 13-10 on Monday Night Football. Played in each of the first four games of the season, with 19 carries for 77 yards. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught five passes for 43 yards in a 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay. Has started all seven games this season, with 19 catches for 173 yards. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Made a solo tackle in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers. Has started one game this season, and appeared in all seven for the 2-5 Giants. Has 16 tackles and 2 passes defended. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a the second-string center for the Raiders in a 33-22 home win at over the Philadelphia Eagles. Has been active in all seven games this season for the 5-2 Raiders, but has yet to start.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys had a week 7 bye. Martin has started the last five games for the 5-1 Cowboys after missing week one due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster for the Bengals, and listed as a second string cornerback, but has appeared in just two games this season. Has yet to record a stat for the 5-2 Bengals, who won 41-17 at Baltimore. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in all six contests for the 2-4 49ers. San Francisco suffered a 30-18 home loss to the Colts in week 7. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay … has started all seven games for the 3-4 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Activated off injured reserve and started at guard for the Colts in their 30-18 road win at San Francisco. The Colts rushed for 148 yards. Nelson has started each of the four games he has appeared in.



• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Recorded two tackles (1 solo) and a blocked FG in 3-3 Atlanta’s 30-28 road win over Miami. Has appeared in all six games. Has seven total tackles this season. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Recorded three tackles, including a sack, plus a pass defensed and QB knockdown in the Lions’ 28-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Okwara has appeared in all seven games for the 0-7 Lions, recording nine total tackles, and two sacks. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season ending Achilles injury in week four against the Chicago Bears. Started the first four games of the season, recording six tackles and one sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Placed on injured reserve October 19th (ankle) and did not play in the Browns’ week 7 win at home over Denver. Owusu-Koramoah has started five of six games this year, totaling 26 tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Appeared in his third game of the season for the 3-4 Colts, adding a solo tackle in a 30-18 road win over the 49ers. Has five tackles on the season in three game appearances. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Caught two passes for eight yards in a 25-3 home win over the Carolina Panthers… Has played in all seven contests for 2-5 Giants, starting five games. Has 10 catches for 87 yards on the season. - Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Took over kick return duties this week, and had four returns for 70 yards.Also added one tackle on specials teams in a 28-19 home win over the Lions.Skowronek has yet to record an offensive stat in five game appearances, but has six total tackles (5 solo) on special teams. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings were off week 7. Smith has started all six games for the 3-3 Vikings. On the season, he has 45 total tackles (33 solo), one sack, and two passes defended. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Green Bay Packers: Signed with Green Bay on October 7th one day after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Recorded his first stat (a solo tackle) for Green Bay in a week 7 win over the Washington Football Team. Started two games for the Cowboys prior to being waived, recording 17 tackles (12 solo). - Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught three passes for 37 yards in a 30-28 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.Has appeared in all seven games, starting four.Has 13 receptions for 134 yards this season.

