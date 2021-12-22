Irish in the NFL: Khalid Kareem's clutch forced fumble helps Bengals win

Khalid Kareem didn’t just snatch a ball from Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The second-year Cincinnati Bengals defensive end might have shifted his team’s season with his thievery too. The Bengals held a 15-10 fourth-quarter lead at Denver on a day where their offense was off-kilter. The Broncos, meanwhile, put in Lock for the injured Teddy Bridgewater and marched 75 yards for a touchdown. They reached the Bengals’ nine-yard line on their next possession, threatening to take the lead. That’s when Kareem snuffed out a read-option run as the unblocked defender. He crashed far enough to give Lock a keep read, but didn’t run himself out of position to make a play on Lock. He hit Lock four yards behind the line of scrimmage and stole the ball as Lock tried to fight for extra yards.

Khalid Kareem's forced fumble and recovery helped the Bengals stay in first place. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Kareem fumbled on the return, but upon replay review, was ruled down by contact before he lost the ball. He also left the field on a cart after the play and was ruled out with a concussion – an unfortunate end to a clutch moment. It remained a difference-maker, though. The Bengals held on for a victory that allowed them to stay tied atop the AFC North at 8-6. “A touchdown puts us in a tough spot, so really big play by him to step up and take that ball away,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Really tremendous effort by him.” Kareem is one of 44 former Notre Dame players who have appeared in NFL games this year. Here’s a look at how the rest fared in Week 16.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaGFsaWQgS2FyZWVtIHJpcHMgdGhlIGJhbGwgb3V0IG9mIExvY2sm IzM5O3MgaGFuZHMgZm9yIHRoZSBjbHV0Y2ggdHVybm92ZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jRk16RFhxeU0zIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY0ZN ekRYcXlNMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWtlIChTYW5zKSAoQGJlbmdhbHNf c2FucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iZW5nYWxzX3Nh bnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzMzNDc1MzQ0NDE1MTI5NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was active but did not see the field in the 49ers’ 31-13 win over Atlanta … Has played in six games for 8-6 San Francisco. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has been active for all 14 games, with two starts, for 4-10 Chicago. He was active but did not appear in the Bears’ 17-9 loss to Minnesota. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Inactive for New Orleans’ 9-0 win over Tampa Bay … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the 7-7 Saints. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not log a snap at wide receiver in the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards for 8-6 Baltimore. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Took a reverse for 12 yards (he was not credited with a catch because it was a handoff from a teammate who caught the initial pass) and rushed once for seven yards in Steelers’ 19-13 win over Tennessee … Has played in 12 of 14 games for the 6-6-1 Steelers, and recorded 47 catches for 765 yards and one touchdown plus 11 rushes for 63 yards. • Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Detroit’s 30-12 win over Arizona … Has been the long snapper in all 14 contests for the 2-11-1 Lions. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Recorded seven tackles and 0.5 sacks in Browns’ 16-14 loss to Las Vegas … Has appeared in five games, recording 15 tackles (six solo), 1.0 sacks and one pass defended.

• Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left guard in Dolphins’ 31-24 win over Jets … Has played in all 14 contests for the 7-7 Dolphins, starting in 13. • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 16 … Has dressed for seven games and recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) for the 2-11-1 Lions. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Made one tackle in a 19-13 loss at Pittsburgh … Has been active for all 14 games and notched 11 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble for 9-5 Tennessee. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 7-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Inactive for Chargers’ 34-28 overtime loss to Kansas City … Has played in eight games with two starts for 8-6 Los Angeles, and compiled 30 tackles (18 solo) and one interception. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was on active roster as a backup center for Bucs’ 9-0 loss to New Orleans… Has appeared in six games for 10-4 Tampa Bay. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 8-6 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the long snapper in the Panthers’ 31-14 loss to Bills … Has served as the primary long snapper in all 14 games for 5-9 Carolina. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: On the active roster, but did not record a stat in the Rams’ 23-10 win over Seattle… Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and has seen action in 10 contests for the 10-4 Rams. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Active but did not record any stats in Saints’ 9-0 win over Tampa Bay … Has appeared in eight games with two starts, compiling 44 carries for 116 yards and five catches for 29 yards. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Made two tackles, forced a fumble and recovered it in Bengals’ 15-10 win over Denver … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve, but has logged snaps in five games and made four tackles for the 8-6 Bengals.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaGFsaWQgS2FyZWVtIGJlYXRzIHRoZSBURSBmb3IgYSBwcmVzc3Vy ZSBvbiB0aGlzIHBsYXkuIEZvcmNlcyBUZWRkeSB0byBqdXN0IHR1cmYgdGhl IGJhbGwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CbDhxNVlwU0ZiIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmw4cTVZcFNGYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWtlIChT YW5zKSAoQGJlbmdhbHNfc2FucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9iZW5nYWxzX3NhbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzMzMDk3ODUyNjUxMTEwNDE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIEhBUkQtRk9VR0hUIFZJQ1RPUlkhIPCfmKQgR28gaW5zaWRlIHRo ZSBsb2NrZXIgcm9vbSBmb2xsb3dpbmcgdGhlIFcuIDxicj48YnI+U0VFIFlP VSBORVhUIFdFRUs6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GQ0psemtublBE Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRkNKbHprbm5QRDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0hFdW9EakxmV1QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IRXVvRGpMZldU PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENpbmNpbm5hdGkgQmVuZ2FscyAoQEJlbmdhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuZ2Fscy9zdGF0dXMv MTQ3Mjc0NzE5Mjg0MjYwNDU0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught six passes for yards in Chicago’s 45-30 loss at Green Bay … Has started all 14 games for the 4-10 Bears and notched 49 catches for 490 yards. • Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Started at left guard in Lions’ 30-12 win over Arizona … Has played in six games, with two starts, for the 2-11-1 Lions. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had 10 tackles (eight solo) in New York’s 21-6 loss to Dallas … Has started four games and appeared in all 14 for the 4-10 Giants, compiling 53 tackles (27 solo), half a sack, seven passes defended and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center but did not play in Las Vegas’ 16-14 win over Cleveland … Has been active in all 14 games for the 7-7 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 21-6 win over New York Giants … Has started the last 13 games for the 10-4 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Started the first eight games for 8-6 San Francisco. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in Bears’ 17-9 loss to Minnesota … Has started all 14 games for the 4-10 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in 27-17 win over New England … Has started each of the 11 games he has appeared in for the 8-6 Colts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb25hdGhhbiBUYXlsb3ImIzM5O3MgbG9uZyBURCBjYW1lIGJlaGlu ZCBhIGdyZWF0IGRvdWJsZS10ZWFtIGZyb20gUXVlbnRvbiBOZWxzb24gYW5k IEVyaWMgRmlzY2hlciB2cyBCYXJtb3JlPGJyPjxicj5Db21wbGV0ZWx5IG92 ZXJ3aGVsbSB0aGUgcm9va2llIGF0IHRoZSBQT0EgYW5kIFRheWxvciYjMzk7 cyBhbnRpY2lwYXRpb24gcHVuaXNoZXMgSGlnaHRvd2VyIGZvciBjb21pbmcg aW4gaG90IG92ZXIgdGhlIHBpbGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V6 bnhXV3JXenoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Vem54V1dyV3p6PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFRheWxvciBLeWxlcyAoQHRreWxlczM5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RreWxlczM5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDczNDM1ODg2MzEw MjIzODczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Started and recorded three tackles in 31-13 loss at San Francisco … Has appeared 13 games, with eight starts, for 5-9 Atlanta and compiled 27 tackles with 1.0 sack. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Lions’ 30-12 win over Arizona … Has appeared in 11 games for 2-11-1 Detroit, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 2-11-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Recorded five tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble in Browns’ 16-14 loss to Las Vegas … Started eight of the 11 games he has played in for the 7-7 Browns, and has recorded 58 tackles (39 solo), four passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Made two tackles in Colts’ 27-17 win over New England … Has contributed 13 tackles in nine appearances for the 8-6 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Had one catch for nine yards in Giants’ 21-6 loss to Dallas … Has played in 13 contests and made 10 starts for 4-10 New York, and compiled 22 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown. • KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Was not on the active roster for New Orleans’ 9-0 win at Tampa Bay … Was waived by the 7-7 Saints Nov. 23 and signed to the practice squad Nov. 25. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Had four catches for 42 yards in Rams’ 23-10 win over Seattle …Has appeared in 11 games with one start, and notched nine catches for 115 yards, four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles (five solo) on special teams for 10-4 Los Angeles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXR0aGV3IFN0YWZmb3JkIHRvIEJlbiBTa293cm9uZWsgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JhbXNIb3VzZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JhbXNIb3VzZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhvRHYwRTVaVzYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS84b0R2MEU1Wlc2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBybyBGb290YmFsbCBD dWx0dXJlIChAcHJvZnRibGN1bHR1cmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vcHJvZnRibGN1bHR1cmUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzM0NTE5NDc3MjIy MjM2MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==