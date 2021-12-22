Irish in the NFL: Khalid Kareem's clutch forced fumble helps Bengals win
Khalid Kareem didn’t just snatch a ball from Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The second-year Cincinnati Bengals defensive end might have shifted his team’s season with his thievery too.
The Bengals held a 15-10 fourth-quarter lead at Denver on a day where their offense was off-kilter. The Broncos, meanwhile, put in Lock for the injured Teddy Bridgewater and marched 75 yards for a touchdown. They reached the Bengals’ nine-yard line on their next possession, threatening to take the lead.
That’s when Kareem snuffed out a read-option run as the unblocked defender. He crashed far enough to give Lock a keep read, but didn’t run himself out of position to make a play on Lock. He hit Lock four yards behind the line of scrimmage and stole the ball as Lock tried to fight for extra yards.
Kareem fumbled on the return, but upon replay review, was ruled down by contact before he lost the ball. He also left the field on a cart after the play and was ruled out with a concussion – an unfortunate end to a clutch moment. It remained a difference-maker, though. The Bengals held on for a victory that allowed them to stay tied atop the AFC North at 8-6.
“A touchdown puts us in a tough spot, so really big play by him to step up and take that ball away,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Really tremendous effort by him.”
Kareem is one of 44 former Notre Dame players who have appeared in NFL games this year. Here’s a look at how the rest fared in Week 16.
• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was active but did not see the field in the 49ers’ 31-13 win over Atlanta … Has played in six games for 8-6 San Francisco.
• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has been active for all 14 games, with two starts, for 4-10 Chicago. He was active but did not appear in the Bears’ 17-9 loss to Minnesota.
• Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Inactive for New Orleans’ 9-0 win over Tampa Bay … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the 7-7 Saints.
• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Did not log a snap at wide receiver in the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards for 8-6 Baltimore.
• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Took a reverse for 12 yards (he was not credited with a catch because it was a handoff from a teammate who caught the initial pass) and rushed once for seven yards in Steelers’ 19-13 win over Tennessee … Has played in 12 of 14 games for the 6-6-1 Steelers, and recorded 47 catches for 765 yards and one touchdown plus 11 rushes for 63 yards.
• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Detroit’s 30-12 win over Arizona … Has been the long snapper in all 14 contests for the 2-11-1 Lions.
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Recorded seven tackles and 0.5 sacks in Browns’ 16-14 loss to Las Vegas … Has appeared in five games, recording 15 tackles (six solo), 1.0 sacks and one pass defended.
• Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left guard in Dolphins’ 31-24 win over Jets … Has played in all 14 contests for the 7-7 Dolphins, starting in 13.
• Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list Dec. 16 … Has dressed for seven games and recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) for the 2-11-1 Lions.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Made one tackle in a 19-13 loss at Pittsburgh … Has been active for all 14 games and notched 11 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble for 9-5 Tennessee.
• Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 7-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards.
• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Inactive for Chargers’ 34-28 overtime loss to Kansas City … Has played in eight games with two starts for 8-6 Los Angeles, and compiled 30 tackles (18 solo) and one interception.
• Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was on active roster as a backup center for Bucs’ 9-0 loss to New Orleans… Has appeared in six games for 10-4 Tampa Bay.
• Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 8-6 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the long snapper in the Panthers’ 31-14 loss to Bills … Has served as the primary long snapper in all 14 games for 5-9 Carolina.
• Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: On the active roster, but did not record a stat in the Rams’ 23-10 win over Seattle… Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and has seen action in 10 contests for the 10-4 Rams.
• Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Active but did not record any stats in Saints’ 9-0 win over Tampa Bay … Has appeared in eight games with two starts, compiling 44 carries for 116 yards and five catches for 29 yards.
• Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Made two tackles, forced a fumble and recovered it in Bengals’ 15-10 win over Denver … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve, but has logged snaps in five games and made four tackles for the 8-6 Bengals.
• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught six passes for yards in Chicago’s 45-30 loss at Green Bay … Has started all 14 games for the 4-10 Bears and notched 49 catches for 490 yards.
• Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Started at left guard in Lions’ 30-12 win over Arizona … Has played in six games, with two starts, for the 2-11-1 Lions.
• Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had 10 tackles (eight solo) in New York’s 21-6 loss to Dallas … Has started four games and appeared in all 14 for the 4-10 Giants, compiling 53 tackles (27 solo), half a sack, seven passes defended and one interception.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center but did not play in Las Vegas’ 16-14 win over Cleveland … Has been active in all 14 games for the 7-7 Raiders, but has yet to start.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 21-6 win over New York Giants … Has started the last 13 games for the 10-4 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID.
• Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Started the first eight games for 8-6 San Francisco.
• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in Bears’ 17-9 loss to Minnesota … Has started all 14 games for the 4-10 Bears.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in 27-17 win over New England … Has started each of the 11 games he has appeared in for the 8-6 Colts.
• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Started and recorded three tackles in 31-13 loss at San Francisco … Has appeared 13 games, with eight starts, for 5-9 Atlanta and compiled 27 tackles with 1.0 sack.
• Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Lions’ 30-12 win over Arizona … Has appeared in 11 games for 2-11-1 Detroit, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 2-11-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack.
• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Recorded five tackles (three solo), 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble in Browns’ 16-14 loss to Las Vegas … Started eight of the 11 games he has played in for the 7-7 Browns, and has recorded 58 tackles (39 solo), four passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Made two tackles in Colts’ 27-17 win over New England … Has contributed 13 tackles in nine appearances for the 8-6 Colts.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Had one catch for nine yards in Giants’ 21-6 loss to Dallas … Has played in 13 contests and made 10 starts for 4-10 New York, and compiled 22 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Was not on the active roster for New Orleans’ 9-0 win at Tampa Bay … Was waived by the 7-7 Saints Nov. 23 and signed to the practice squad Nov. 25.
• Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Had four catches for 42 yards in Rams’ 23-10 win over Seattle …Has appeared in 11 games with one start, and notched nine catches for 115 yards, four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles (five solo) on special teams for 10-4 Los Angeles.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made seven tackles (six solo) in Minnesota’s 17-9 win over Chicago … Has started each of the 12 games he has appeared in this season, compiling 79 tackles (57 solo), three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and six passes defended for the 7-7 Vikings.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, New York Giants: Signed to New York’s 53-man roster Monday … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7, one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys prior to being waived.
• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Had a four-yard catch in Dolphins’ 31-24 win over New York Jets. Has been active in all 14 games with nine starts for 6-7 Miami, posting 26 receptions for 257 yards.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Inactive for Packers’ 31-30 win over Ravens … Has appeared in 10 games, and compiled six receptions for 62 yards and four rushing attempts for 36 yards for 11-3 Green Bay.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … Played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season.
• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Made two tackles in Chargers’ 34-28 loss to Kansas City … Has started 12 of 13 games for 8-6 Los Angeles and compiled 36 tackles with 2.5 sacks.
• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Made three tackles and recovered a fumble in the Chargers’ loss to Kansas City … Has appeared in 12 games with five starts for 8-6 Los Angeles and notched 65 tackles (36 solo) with 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.
• Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Had one catch for eight yards in Carolina’s 31-14 loss to Buffalo … Has appeared in all 14 games and made nine starts for the 5-9 Panthers, and compiled 16 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown … Also has two rushing attempts for seven yards and one score.
• Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions: Active but did not catch a pass in Lions’ 30-12 win over Arizona … Has made eight appearances (four starts) for the 2-11-1 Lions.
