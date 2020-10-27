Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith currently leads the NFL in tackles, but his real pursuit is to be remembered more for what he does off-the-field than he accomplishes on Sundays. A few years ago, he created the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI). With this enterprise, his mission is to inspire and actively support minority entrepreneurs. After hosting MEI Showcases in both Fort Wayne, Ind., and Texas, which features an application process and Shark-Tank-like pitch competition, Smith has used MEI to invest his own money, as well as raised capital, into minority-owned businesses. For instance, at the MEI Texas Showcase from earlier this year, three businesses received a combined $350,000. While this is certainly an admirable philanthropic venture, Smith says there's so much more work that must be done when it comes to helping minority entrepreneurs become successful.

Over the summer, Smith penned an op-ed for the Dallas Morning News: We can close the wealth gap by investing in minority entrepreneurs. "I am honored to play for America’s Team, and I’ve been privileged to live the American dream," Smith wrote. "But too many people who look like me don’t believe that dream is available to them. Sadly, statistics confirm their fears. African American median net worth averages a dime compared to a dollar for white Americans ($17,600 vs. $171,000, respectively)." And Smith isn't stopping with the $350,000 MEI invested in three businesses owned by minorities in the state of Texas over the summer. "I’ve pledged $2.5 million over 10 years to spur our investments, and we are gaining co-investors who share my belief that capital can be used to make the American Dream accessible to every Texan," Smith wrote. "Minority entrepreneurs are the game-changers who can make an inclusive economy come to life."

After a Disappointing 2019, Romeo Okwara Bounces Back

In his first season with Detroit, Romeo Okwara started 14 games for the Lions in 2018, registering 39 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. It seemed this former undrafted free agent had ascended and was now a productive starter and NFL mainstay. But in 2019, Okwara struggled. He started just one game, had 28 tackles and his reputation as a feared pass rusher took a hit, as he finished the season with just 1.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. All of a sudden, his NFL future appeared uncertain. So far in 2020, he's proved his doubter wrong. In six games, Okwara already has four sacks and 10 quarterback hits, on his way to his best NFL season yet. This past weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, he also came up with an important strip-sack on quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter that helped the Lions win 23-22. There's still a lot of football left to be played this season, but already Okwara has proven he's one of the best defenders on a 3-3 Lions team with an outside chance at the playoffs. This outcome not seem possible last season but, once again, Okwara is defying expectations for his NFL career.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Seven Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was still on the practice squad for the 0-7 Jets and did not play in the team's 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Played special teams in the 5-2 Bears’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Put on injured reserve more than a month ago and did not play in the Chargers' 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: The 5-1 Ravens had a bye. … Has 11 receptions for 122 yards on the season. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: In the 6-0 Steelers’ 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans had one catch for negative two yards … On the season, he has 18 catches for 333 yards and four touchdowns, six carries for 21 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: The 4-2 Colts had a bye ... Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and has one tackle. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was inactive in the Jaguars' 39-29 loss to the Chargers … On the season, he has 11 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Played special teams in the 0-7 Jets’ loss to the Bills … Has recorded five tackles through six games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the 1-6 Texans’ 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers … Has 31 grabs for 490 yards (14th in the NFL) and five touchdowns this season (tied for fifth).

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Was inactive in the 2-4 Chargers' 39-29 win over the Jaguars … He has two tackles on the season. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the 3-4 Panthers’ 27-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded a career-high four tackles in the 1-5-1 Bengals’ 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns … On the season, has nine tackles. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught two passes for 45 yards in the 5-2 Bears’ 24-10 loss to the Rams … On the season, he has five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Returned to the starting lineup and recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection in 1-6 New York’s 22-21 loss to Philadelphia Eagles … On the season, he has 31 tackles (one for loss), two pass deflections and a pick. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played every offensive snap at center in the 1-6 Texans’ 35-20 loss to the Packers. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Was in concussion protocol and missed the 2-5 Cowboys’ 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team ... Is expected back next weekend.

#DallasCowboys to get Zack Martin, Chidobe Awuzie back this week https://t.co/TJu0HkSTg4 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 26, 2020

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle and allowed one pressure in the 4-3 49ers’ 33-6 win over the New England Patriots. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: The 4-2 Colts had a bye. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Elevated from the practice squad to the active roster two weeks ago and played 26 offensive snaps in the 5-2 Bears' 24-10 loss to the Rams. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Placed on injured reserve for a "leg injury."

Prayers up for Julian Okwara 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JwTS2P3whO — LionsNationCP (@CpLions) October 22, 2020

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded three tackles (two for loss), two sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in the 3-3 Lions’ 23-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons … On the season, he has 15 tackles (six for loss), four sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

• Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Recorded four tackles in the 3-4 Panthers’ 27-24 loss to the Saints … On the season, has 25 tackles (one for loss). • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Played on special teams in 1-6 Houston’s 35-20 loss to the Packers … Has one carry for one yard on the season. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Los Vegas Raiders: Returned to the practice squad three weeks ago and did not play in the Raider's 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers … On the season, has two carries for 13 yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Record two tackles, 0.5 sacks and one quarterback hit in the 2-4 Chargers' 39-29 win over the Jaguars … Has 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: The 1-5 Vikings had a bye … On the season, he has 11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: The 1-5 Vikings had a bye … On the season, he has 25 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections, a quarterback hit and a pick. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded 12 tackles in the 2-5 Cowboys’ 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team … On the season, he has 75 tackles (first in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: The 3-3 Dolphins had a bye … On the season, he has four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Played offense and special teams in the 5-1 Packers’ 35-20 win over the Texans. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: The 5-1 Ravens had a bye. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged one catch for 39 yards and a touchdown in the 1-6 Giants’ 22-21 loss to the Eagles … Also had one tackle ... On the season, he has 20 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown.

• Manti Te'o (2009-12), LB, Chicago Bears: Signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad ... Did not play in his team's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Manti Te'o has been signed by the Chicago Bears practice squad. @MilesGarrettTV reports: https://t.co/SpfLXWTeUi — WSBT (@WSBT) October 21, 2020