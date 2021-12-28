Irish in the NFL: Ian Book makes first career start in Saints' Week 16 loss

Ian Book’s first NFL game – and first start – came in a pinch. The New Orleans Saints had 20 eligible players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. They turned to Book, the rookie fourth-round pick and Notre Dame’s all-time wins leader at the position, to pilot a depleted offense on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. No matter the result, he’d make a night of memories he won’t forget. Unfortunately for Book and the Saints, they won’t all be good ones.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book made his first career start Monday. (Butch Dill/AP)

New Orleans lost 20-3 and totaled 164 yards on offense. Book was 12-of-20 for 135 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six on his third play. He was sacked eight times. “He’ll be frustrated, like all of us, with some plays, but certainly it’s not going to define his growth or his career or what he does,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It was kind of one of those perfect storms. We’re all anxious to see him, and yet, it was just a tough spot for him to be in. And I think he’s smart enough to understand that.” Payton said it was “impossible to evaluate” Book given the circumstances. Book, though, had his own takeaways. “I got a lot to get better at,” he said. “I’m excited to watch the film, get back to the drawing board, just get going. You go on the sideline, look at the iPads and you see things already I want back. But it felt good to be out there. I’m evaluating it. It was bad. We didn’t score a touchdown. You can’t win a game that way.” Book is one of 44 former Notre Dame players who have appeared in NFL games or been on 53-man rosters this year. Two of them made the Pro Bowl – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. It’s the fourth straight Pro Bowl nod in as many NFL seasons for Nelson. Here’s a look at how everyone fared in Week 16.

• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was on active roster for 49ers’ 20-17 loss to Tennessee … Has been active in seven games for 8-7 San Francisco. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has been active for all 14 games, with two starts, for 5-10 Chicago. He was a reserve lineman in the Bears’ 25-24 win at Seattle. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Made his first career start in his first NFL game in New Orleans’ 20-3 loss to Miami, completing 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked eight times and had three carries for six yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdWHigJlzIG1lc3NhZ2UgdG8gSWFuIEJvb2sgcG9zdGdhbWU/PGJy Pjxicj4mcXVvdDtKdXN0IGtlZXAgYmVpbmcgeW91LCBtYW4uIFdvcmsgaGFy ZC7igJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL094dVBjVDd3RDMiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PeHVQY1Q3d0QzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5G TCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NzU2ODcwOTI3OTM0MDEzNDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBORkwsIElhbiBCb29rLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GaW5zVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGaW5zVXA8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JQXZzTk8/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNNSUF2c05PPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veU55SUJIZUxiayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lO eUlCSGVMYms8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBDYW5uYXRhIChAQ2FubmF0 YVBGTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5uYXRhUEZO L3N0YXR1cy8xNDc1NjM5NDY2Nzg2MTgxMTIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JYW4gQm9vayBiZWNvbWVzIHRoZSBmaXJzdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2FpbnRzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU2FpbnRzPC9hPiByb29raWUgUUIgdG8g c3RhcnQgYSBnYW1lIHNpbmNlIERhbm55IFd1ZXJmZmVsICgxOTk3KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdUtwcnluNHE2biI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3VLcHJ5bjRxNm48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmV3IE9ybGVhbnMgU2FpbnRz IChAU2FpbnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhaW50 cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3NTYzNzk1NDEzNTY2MjU5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Active but did not catch a pass in Ravens’ 41-21 loss to Cincinnati … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards in seven games for 8-7 Baltimore. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught four passes for 41 yards in Steelers’ 36-10 loss at Kansas City… Has played in 13 of 15 games for the 7-7-1 Steelers, with 51 catches for 806 yards and one touchdown, plus 11 rushes for 63 yards. • Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Lion’s 20-16 loss to Atlanta … Has been the long snapper in all 15 contests for the 2-12-1 Lions. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Recorded four tackles in Browns’ 24-22 loss to Green Bay … Has appeared in six games for the 7-8 Browns, with one start, recording 18 tackles, 1.0 sacks and one pass defended. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left guard in Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans … Has played in all 15 contests for the 8-7 Dolphins, starting in 14. • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Lions’ 20-16 loss to Atlanta following reinstatement from reserve/COVID-19 list … Has dressed for seven games, with one start, and recorded 11 tackles for the 2-12-1 Lions. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Did not record any stats in Titans’ 20-17 win over San Francisco … Has been active for all 15 games and notched 11 tackles and a forced fumble for 10-5 Tennessee. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 and will not play again this year… Has played in just two games for the 8-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Started and made five tackles in Chargers’ 41-29 loss to Houston… Has played in nine games with three starts for 8-7 Los Angeles, and compiled 33 tackles and one interception. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was on active roster as a backup interior lineman for Bucs’ 32-6 win over Carolina … Has appeared in seven games for 11-4 Tampa Bay. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 8-7 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Long snapper in the Panthers’ 32-6 loss to Tampa Bay … Has served as the primary long snapper in all 15 games for 5-10 Carolina. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Jacksonville Jaguars: Waived by Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 25, claimed by Jacksonville two days later and assigned to Jaguars’ practice squad … Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and 10 games for the Rams … Has eight total tackles this season. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Totaled six yards on two carries in Saints’ 20-3 loss to Miami … Has appeared in nine games with two starts for 7-8 Saints, compiling 46 carries for 122 yards and five catches for 29 yards. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Missed Bengals’ 41-21 win over Baltimore with a concussion … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve, but has logged snaps in five games and made four tackles for the 9-6 Bengals. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught four passes for 49 yards in Bears’ 25-24 win over Seattle … Has started all 15 games for the 5-10 Bears and notched 53 catches for 539 yards.

• Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Active as a reserve guard in Lions’ 20-16 loss at Atlanta… Has played in seven games, with two starts, for the 2-12-1 Lions. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had seven solo tackles in New York’s 34-10 loss to Philadelphia… Has started four games and appeared in all 15 for the 4-11 Giants, compiling 57 tackles, half a sack, seven passes defended and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Active as reserve linemen for Raiders’ 17-13 win at Denver … Has been active in all 15 games for the 8-7 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 56-14 win over Washington … Has started the last 14 games for the 11-4 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Started the first eight games for 8-7 San Francisco. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in Bears’ 25-24 win over Seattle … Has started all 15 games for the 5-10 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play in Colts’ 22-16 win over Arizona … Has started each of the 11 games he has appeared in for the 9-6 Colts and has not allowed a sack … Became the 54th player in league history to earn four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to begin a career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWVudG9uIE5lbHNvbiBoYXMgcGxheWVkIDEsNTkwIHBhc3MgYmxv Y2tpbmcgc25hcHMgb3ZlciB0aGUgbGFzdCBUSFJFRSBzZWFzb25zLjxicj48 YnI+SGUgaGFzIGFsbG93ZWQganVzdCBPTkUgdG90YWwgc2Fjay4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlkS3ljNjRqOTciPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85ZEt5 YzY0ajk3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEF1c3RpbiBJc2FhYyAoQHRoZWF1c3Rp bmlzYWFjKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZWF1c3Rp bmlzYWFjL3N0YXR1cy8xNDc1ODU4MzAzMzU1ODcxMjM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWVudG9uIE5lbHNvbiA8YnI+PGJyPlBybyBCb3dsIHNlbGVjdGlv bnMgLS0gNDxicj5TYWNrcyBhbGxvd2VkIC0tIDM8YnI+PGJyPk5lbHNvbiBo YXMgcGxheWVkIDQgc2Vhc29ucyBhbmQgdG9vayA0LDExNyBzbmFwcy48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29sdHM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb2x0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZvclRoZVNob2U/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb3JUaGVTaG9lPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYjB1QloyTGJlZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2IwdUJaMkxiZWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVmZiBLZXJyIChA SmVmZktlcnJDQlMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVm ZktlcnJDQlMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzQ0NjQ2MjE2ODM3ODU3Mjk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Started and recorded one tackle in Falcons’ 20-16 win over Detroit … Has appeared in 14 games, with nine starts, for 7-8 Atlanta and compiled 28 tackles with 1.0 sack. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Lions’ 20-16 loss to Atlanta due to an ankle injury … Has appeared in 11 games for 2-12-1 Detroit, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 2-12-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Recorded four tackles in Browns’ 24-22 loss at Green Bay … Started nine of the 12 games he has played in for the 7-8 Browns, and has recorded 61 tackles (39 solo), four passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Active but recorded no stats in Colts’ 22-16 win at Arizona … Has contributed 13 tackles in 10 appearances for the 9-6 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Started but did not catch a pass in Giants’ 34-10 loss to Philadelphia … Has played in 14 contests and made 11 starts for 4-11 New York, and compiled 22 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown. • KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Was waived by the 7-8 Saints Nov. 23 and signed to the practice squad Nov. 25. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Active but did not catch a pass in Rams’ 30-23 win at Minnesota …Has appeared in 12 games with one start, and notched nine catches for 115 yards, four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles on special teams for 11-4 Los Angeles. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made seven tackles with one pass breakup in Vikings’ 30-23 loss to Rams … Has started each of the 13 games he has appeared in this season, compiling 86 tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and seven passes defended for the 7-8 Vikings.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWxpdmVyaW5nIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUHJvQm93bD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1Byb0Jvd2w8L2E+IG5ld3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXJyaVNtaXRoMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEhhcnJpU21pdGgyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kYWx2aW5jb29rP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYWx2aW5jb29r PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMldkMzhzT0JqWSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJXZDM4c09Calk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3Rh IFZpa2luZ3MgKEBWaWtpbmdzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Zpa2luZ3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzMwODQ1MDg4Nzg2MTQ1Mjg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==