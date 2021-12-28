Irish in the NFL: Ian Book makes first career start in Saints' Week 16 loss
Ian Book’s first NFL game – and first start – came in a pinch.
The New Orleans Saints had 20 eligible players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. They turned to Book, the rookie fourth-round pick and Notre Dame’s all-time wins leader at the position, to pilot a depleted offense on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. No matter the result, he’d make a night of memories he won’t forget.
Unfortunately for Book and the Saints, they won’t all be good ones.
New Orleans lost 20-3 and totaled 164 yards on offense. Book was 12-of-20 for 135 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six on his third play. He was sacked eight times.
“He’ll be frustrated, like all of us, with some plays, but certainly it’s not going to define his growth or his career or what he does,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It was kind of one of those perfect storms. We’re all anxious to see him, and yet, it was just a tough spot for him to be in. And I think he’s smart enough to understand that.”
Payton said it was “impossible to evaluate” Book given the circumstances. Book, though, had his own takeaways.
“I got a lot to get better at,” he said. “I’m excited to watch the film, get back to the drawing board, just get going. You go on the sideline, look at the iPads and you see things already I want back. But it felt good to be out there. I’m evaluating it. It was bad. We didn’t score a touchdown. You can’t win a game that way.”
Book is one of 44 former Notre Dame players who have appeared in NFL games or been on 53-man rosters this year. Two of them made the Pro Bowl – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith. It’s the fourth straight Pro Bowl nod in as many NFL seasons for Nelson.
Here’s a look at how everyone fared in Week 16.
• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was on active roster for 49ers’ 20-17 loss to Tennessee … Has been active in seven games for 8-7 San Francisco.
• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has been active for all 14 games, with two starts, for 5-10 Chicago. He was a reserve lineman in the Bears’ 25-24 win at Seattle.
• Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Made his first career start in his first NFL game in New Orleans’ 20-3 loss to Miami, completing 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked eight times and had three carries for six yards.
• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Active but did not catch a pass in Ravens’ 41-21 loss to Cincinnati … Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, and has made one catch for six yards in seven games for 8-7 Baltimore.
• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught four passes for 41 yards in Steelers’ 36-10 loss at Kansas City… Has played in 13 of 15 games for the 7-7-1 Steelers, with 51 catches for 806 yards and one touchdown, plus 11 rushes for 63 yards.
• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in Lion’s 20-16 loss to Atlanta … Has been the long snapper in all 15 contests for the 2-12-1 Lions.
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Recorded four tackles in Browns’ 24-22 loss to Green Bay … Has appeared in six games for the 7-8 Browns, with one start, recording 18 tackles, 1.0 sacks and one pass defended.
• Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left guard in Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans … Has played in all 15 contests for the 8-7 Dolphins, starting in 14.
• Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Lions’ 20-16 loss to Atlanta following reinstatement from reserve/COVID-19 list … Has dressed for seven games, with one start, and recorded 11 tackles for the 2-12-1 Lions.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Did not record any stats in Titans’ 20-17 win over San Francisco … Has been active for all 15 games and notched 11 tackles and a forced fumble for 10-5 Tennessee.
• Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 and will not play again this year… Has played in just two games for the 8-7 Dolphins and made four receptions for 26 yards.
• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Started and made five tackles in Chargers’ 41-29 loss to Houston… Has played in nine games with three starts for 8-7 Los Angeles, and compiled 33 tackles and one interception.
• Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was on active roster as a backup interior lineman for Bucs’ 32-6 win over Carolina … Has appeared in seven games for 11-4 Tampa Bay.
• Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 8-7 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Long snapper in the Panthers’ 32-6 loss to Tampa Bay … Has served as the primary long snapper in all 15 games for 5-10 Carolina.
• Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Jacksonville Jaguars: Waived by Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 25, claimed by Jacksonville two days later and assigned to Jaguars’ practice squad … Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by the Rams the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers and 10 games for the Rams … Has eight total tackles this season.
• Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Totaled six yards on two carries in Saints’ 20-3 loss to Miami … Has appeared in nine games with two starts for 7-8 Saints, compiling 46 carries for 122 yards and five catches for 29 yards.
• Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Missed Bengals’ 41-21 win over Baltimore with a concussion … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve, but has logged snaps in five games and made four tackles for the 9-6 Bengals.
• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught four passes for 49 yards in Bears’ 25-24 win over Seattle … Has started all 15 games for the 5-10 Bears and notched 53 catches for 539 yards.
• Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Active as a reserve guard in Lions’ 20-16 loss at Atlanta… Has played in seven games, with two starts, for the 2-12-1 Lions.
• Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Had seven solo tackles in New York’s 34-10 loss to Philadelphia… Has started four games and appeared in all 15 for the 4-11 Giants, compiling 57 tackles, half a sack, seven passes defended and one interception.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Active as reserve linemen for Raiders’ 17-13 win at Denver … Has been active in all 15 games for the 8-7 Raiders, but has yet to start.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 56-14 win over Washington … Has started the last 14 games for the 11-4 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID.
• Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Buffalo Bills: Signed to the Bills’ practice squad Nov. 8 … Was waived by Cincinnati Nov. 2 after seeing action in two games.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in Week 9 … Started the first eight games for 8-7 San Francisco.
• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in Bears’ 25-24 win over Seattle … Has started all 15 games for the 5-10 Bears.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play in Colts’ 22-16 win over Arizona … Has started each of the 11 games he has appeared in for the 9-6 Colts and has not allowed a sack … Became the 54th player in league history to earn four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to begin a career.
• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Started and recorded one tackle in Falcons’ 20-16 win over Detroit … Has appeared in 14 games, with nine starts, for 7-8 Atlanta and compiled 28 tackles with 1.0 sack.
• Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Inactive for Lions’ 20-16 loss to Atlanta due to an ankle injury … Has appeared in 11 games for 2-12-1 Detroit, recording 19 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season for the 2-12-1 Lions and recorded six tackles with 1.0 sack.
• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Recorded four tackles in Browns’ 24-22 loss at Green Bay … Started nine of the 12 games he has played in for the 7-8 Browns, and has recorded 61 tackles (39 solo), four passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Active but recorded no stats in Colts’ 22-16 win at Arizona … Has contributed 13 tackles in 10 appearances for the 9-6 Colts.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Started but did not catch a pass in Giants’ 34-10 loss to Philadelphia … Has played in 14 contests and made 11 starts for 4-11 New York, and compiled 22 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown.
• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), DB, New Orleans Saints: Was waived by the 7-8 Saints Nov. 23 and signed to the practice squad Nov. 25.
• Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Active but did not catch a pass in Rams’ 30-23 win at Minnesota …Has appeared in 12 games with one start, and notched nine catches for 115 yards, four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles on special teams for 11-4 Los Angeles.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made seven tackles with one pass breakup in Vikings’ 30-23 loss to Rams … Has started each of the 13 games he has appeared in this season, compiling 86 tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and seven passes defended for the 7-8 Vikings.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, New York Giants: Started and made three tackles in Giants’ 34-10 loss to Philadelphia … Signed to New York’s 53-man roster Dec. 20 and has made seven tackles in two games … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7, one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys prior to being waived.
• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Had three catches for 31 yards in Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans … Has been active in all 15 games, with 10 starts, for 8-7 Miami, posting 29 receptions for 288 yards.
• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Had one carry for minus-10 yards in Packers’ 24-22 win over Cleveland … Has appeared in 11 games (two starts), and compiled six receptions for 62 yards and three rushing attempts for 14 yards for 12-3 Green Bay.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … Played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season.
• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Made four tackles with one sack in Chargers’ 41-29 loss to Houston … Has started 13 of 14 games for 8-7 Los Angeles and compiled 40 tackles with 3.5 sacks.
• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Started and made four tackles in Chargers’ 41-29 loss to Houston … Has appeared in 13 games with six starts for 8-7 Los Angeles and notched 69 tackles with 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.
• Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Had two catches for 22 yards in Panthers’ 32-6 loss to Tampa Bay … Has appeared in all 15 games and made 10 starts for the 5-10 Panthers, and compiled 16 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown … Also has two rushing attempts for seven yards and one score.
• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Has not played is not expected to play again this season due to a knee injury suffered in training camp.
• Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions: Started and made three catches for four yards in Lions’ 20-16 loss to Atlanta … Has made nine appearances (five starts) for the 2-12-1 Lions, with 10 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
