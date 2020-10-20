Prior to this past weekend’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears quarterbacks had targeted rookie tight end Cole Kmet just three times over the span of five games. A mid-second round Pick and the first tight end selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Kmet acknowledged last week that he had expected more opportunities in the passing game, especially after consistently making plays in training camp. “As a competitor, you want to be out there and you want to be making plays,” Kmet said. On Sunday, Kmet was finally given a chance to do so in the red zone, an area of the field where he thrived while at Notre Dame.

Early in the first quarter versus the Panthers, with the game still tied zero-zero, Bears quarterback Nick Foles dropped back to pass. Kmet ran a post and was met with double coverage. It didn’t matter. Foles threw it up to Kmet who leaped above both defenders for the ball and came down with a 9-yard reception for the first touchdown of his NFL career. “Obviously, it was a dream come true for me,” Kmet said. After the play, looked up at section 205 in Soldier Field and saw his mother, sitting by herself, cheering at the top of her lungs. “She's just screaming,” Kmet said. “I didn't hear a word she was saying, but she was excited.”

He followed that up with an 11-yard catch and finished the game with 20-yards receiving and a touchdown, playing a total of 23 offensive snaps as well as special teams. Kmet wasn’t the only former Notre Dame tight end to snag his first touchdown catch of their career this weekend. Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe, who is in the midst of his third NFL season, caught a four-yard touchdown reception in his team’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets. In the first two years of his career, Smythe had 13 catches for 115 yards, but in five games played this year, he’s already at four receptions for 41 yards. Smythe has started three games this season and also continues to be a productive blocker in the run game.

Two former Notre Dame wide receivers have also continued to have impressive seasons and scored touchdowns on Sunday. Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool followed up last week’s four-touchdown performance with another rushing touchdown as Pittsburgh defeated the Browns 38-7. He finished the game with 81 all-purpose yards. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V, who is currently 13th in the NFL with 455 receiving yards, had six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 42-36 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Both Claypool and Fuller are tied for ninth in the NFL with four receiving touchdowns this season. Additionally, Claypool is tied for fifth in total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) with six.

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was still on the practice squad for the 0-6 Jets and did not play in the team's 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Played special teams in the 5-1 Bears’ 23-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: The 1-4 Chargers had a bye in week six … Was placed on injured reserve after week two. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Targeted twice and caught one pass for 11 yards in the 5-1 Ravens’ 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Has 11 receptions for 122 yards on the season. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: In the 5-0 Steelers’ 38-7 win over the Cleveland Brown, had four catches for 74 yards ... Carried the ball two times for seven yards and a touchdown … Also played special teams and had one tackle ... On the season, he has 17 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns, six carries for 21 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: After spending time on injured reserve, played in his first game of the season and recorded one tackle in the 4-2 Colts' 31-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Played just five snaps due to a neck injury in the 1-5 Jaguars' 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions … On the season, he has 11 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Played special teams in the 0-6 Jets’ loss to the Dolphins … Has recorded five tackles through six games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Targets 11 times and snagged six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the 1-5 Texans’ 42-36 loss to the Tennessee Titans … Has 28 grabs for 455 yards (13th in the NFL) and four touchdowns this season.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: The 1-4 Chargers had a bye in week six … He has two tackles on the season. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the 3-3 Panthers’ 23-16 loss to the Bears. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Played defense and special teams in the 1-4-1 Bengals' 31-27 loss to the Colts ... One the season, has four tackles. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in the 5-1 Bears’ 23-16 win over the Panthers ... On the season, he has three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Record four tackles in the 1-5 New York’s 20-19 win over to the Washington Football Team … On the season, he has 24 tackles (one for loss), one pass deflection and a pick. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played every offensive snap at center in the 1-5 Texans’ 42-36 loss to the Titans. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard and played seven snaps before heading "to the locker room with an apparent shoulder/neck injury" in the 2-4 Cowboys’ 38-10 loss to the Cardinals.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle in the 3-3 49ers’ 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the 4-2 Colts’ 31-27 win over the Bengals. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Signed from the practice squad and played special teams in the 5-1 Bears' 23-16 win over the Panthers.

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Played defense and special teams in the 2-3 Lions' 34-16 win over the Jaguars. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded two tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and recovered a fumble in the 2-3 Lions 34-16 win over the Jaguars … On the season, he has 12 tackles (four for loss), two sacks and six quarterback hits. • Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Recorded two tackles in the 3-3 Panthers’ 23-16 loss to the Bears … On the season, has 21 tackles (one for loss). • CJ Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Played on special teams in 1-5 Houston’s 42-36 loss to Tennessee … Has one carry for one yard on the season. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Los Vegas Raiders: The 3-2 Raiders had a bye in week six ... Returned to the practice squad the previous week ... On the season, has two carries for 13 yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: The 1-4 Chargers' had a bye in week six … Has nine tackles on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed three receptions for 47 yards in the 1-5 Vikings’ 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons … On the season, he has 11 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded two tackles in the 1-5 Vikings’ 40-23 loss to the Falcons … On the season, he has 25 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections, a quarterback hit and a pick. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded 10 tackles (one for loss) in the 2-4 Cowboys’ 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals … On the season, he has 63 tackles (third in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Targeted twice and caught one pass for four yards and a touchdown in the 3-3 Dolphins’ 24-0 win over the Jets … On the season, he has four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: After spending a few weeks on injured reserve, targeted twice for no catches in the 4-1 Packers' 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: Played every snap in the 5-1 Ravens’ 30-28 win over the Eagles • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged one catch for 11 yards in the 1-5 Giants’ 20-19 win over Washington … On the season, he has 19 catches for 156 yards. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: The 1-4 Chargers had a bye in week six … On the season, he has nine total stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and five quarterback hits. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: The 1-4 Chargers had a bye in week six ... Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely … Has one tackle this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Finished with five tackles (1.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in the 5-0 Steelers’ 38-7 victory versus the Browns … On the season, he has 16 tackles (five for loss), four sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

