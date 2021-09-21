Irish in the NFL: Cowboys guard Zack Martin shines in 2021 debut
Dallas Cowboys and former Notre Dame guard Zack Martin returned from a one-game absence in impressive fashion.
Martin, who missed the 2021 opener due to a positive COVID-19 test, started at his usual right guard spot for the Cowboys and provided a spark to a run game that needed it.
Dallas gave its running backs just 14 carries in a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. In Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, though, that number jumped to 29. And Martin was right in the middle of it.
Martin opened the hole for running back Ezekiel Elliott to score a 5-yard rushing touchdown. He set key blocks on a pair of long Tony Pollard runs. The Cowboys often ran in his direction, gaining 142 of their 198 rushing yards to the right side, per Pro Football Focus. His 95.5 PFF grade from the game is the highest mark given to any NFL player through two weeks this season.
The Cowboys-Chargers game had four other ex-Notre Dame players. Linebacker Jaylon Smith started for the Cowboys, while defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was in the Chargers’ starting lineup. Safety Alohi Gilman and linebacker Drue Tranquill were rotation players on Los Angeles’ defense. Most of them were college teammates too.
Tillery, Smith and Tranquill were on the Irish’s 2015 team. The Chargers trio of Tillery, Tranquill and Gilman played together in South Bend from 2017-18. Smith and Martin were teammates in 2013.
The quintet in Los Angeles Sunday was among 38 former Notre Dame players on an NFL 53-man roster for Week 2 of the 2021 season. That’s not including four ex-Irish players on injured reserve: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (shoulder), Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (ACL) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee).
Additionally, the Detroit Lions elevated guard Tommy Kraemer to the 53-man roster for Week 1, but waived him and put him back on the practice squad for Week 2. The Green Bay Packers promoted receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster. The Miami Dolphins activated receiver Will Fuller V from suspension.
Here’s a look at each of the 38 former Irish players and their Week 2 activity.
• Josh Adams, New York Jets RB (played at Notre Dame from 2015-17): Inactive for 25-6 loss to Patriots.
• Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers OG (2017-20): Inactive for 17-11 win over Eagles.
• Alex Bars, Chicago Bears OL (2014-18): Reserve lineman in 20-17 win over Bengals.
• Ian Book, New Orleans Saints QB (2016-20): Inactive for 26-7 loss to Panthers.
• Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers WR (2016-19): Had three catches for 70 yards on nine targets, and one rush for minus-3 yards, in 26-17 loss to Raiders. One of his catches went for 52 yards.
• Scott Daly, Detroit Lions LS (2012-15): Primary long snapper in 35-17 loss to Packers.
• Liam Eichenberg, Miami Dolphins OL (2016-20): Reserve lineman in 35-0 loss to Bills.
• Matthias Farley, Tennessee Titans S (2011-15): Active but recorded no stats in 33-30 win over Seahawks.
• Will Fuller V, Miami Dolphins WR (2013-15): Missed loss to Bills due to personal reasons.
• Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers S (2017-19): Made six tackles as a backup safety and special teams player in 20-17 loss to Cowboys.
• Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL (2017-20): Active but did not play in 48-25 win over Falcons.
• Daelin Hayes, Baltimore Ravens DE (2016-20): Inactive for 36-35 win over Chiefs.
• J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers LS (2004-07): Primary long snapper in win over Saints.
• Jamir Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers DL (2016-19): Made two tackles as a reserve in loss to Raiders.
• Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints RB (2016-19): Had three carries for 7 yards in loss to Panthers.
• Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears TE (2017-19): Started and caught one pass for 0 yards in win over Bengals.
• Julian Love, New York Giants DB (2016-18): Recorded no stats in 30-29 loss to Washington Football Team.
• Nick Martin, Las Vegas Raiders C (2011-15): Reserve lineman and special teams player in win over Steelers.
• Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys G (2009-13): Started at right guard in win over Chargers.
• Nick McCloud, Cincinnati Bengals CB (2020): Inactive for 20-17 loss to Bears.
• Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers OT (2013-17): Started at right tackle in win over Eagles.
• Sam Mustipher, Chicago Bears C (2014-18): Started at center in win over Bengals.
• Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts G (2014-17): Started at left guard in 27-24 loss to Rams.
• Ade Ogundeji, Atlanta Falcons DE (2016-20): Recorded no stats in loss to Buccaneers.
• Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions LB (2012-15): Started and made one tackle in 35-17 loss to Packers.
• Julian Okwara, Detroit Lions LB (2016-19): Active but recorded no stats in loss to Packers.
• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20): Made three tackles and broke up one pass as a rotation player in 31-21 win over Texans.
• Isaac Rochell, Indianapolis Colts DL (2013-16): Inactive for loss to Rams.
• Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants TE (2008-10): Started and made two catches for 25 yards in loss to Washington Football Team.
• Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams WR (2020): Inactive for win over Colts.
• Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings S (2007-11): Started and made nine tackles in 34-33 loss to Cardinals.
• Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys LB (2013-15): Started and made team-high nine tackles in win over Chargers.
• Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins TE (2013-17): Started but recorded no catches in loss to Bills.
• Equanimeous St. Brown, Green Bay Packers WR (2015-17): Made one catch for 0 yards in win over Lions.
• Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens OT (2012-15): Did not play in win over Chiefs due to ankle injury.
• Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers DT (2015-18): Started and made seven tackles with 0.5 sacks in loss to Cowboys.
• Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers LB (2014-18): Made three tackles (1.0 for loss) as a backup in loss to Cowboys.
• Tommy Tremble: Carolina Panthers TE (2018-20): Active but recorded no stats in win over Saints.
