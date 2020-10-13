I didn't expect to write about the on-the-field success of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool so soon, but his play over the weekend dictates that I do. Prior to week four of the NFL season, the Steelers learned that their upcoming game with Tennessee was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans roster. This meant that instead of playing football, Claypool was forced to foot the bill on a rookie-sponsored dinner that, per his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, cost him upwards of $10,000. So maybe he felt rested after a week off or was motivated to recoup his financial by boosting his brand Mapletron, but no matter the reason, Claypool went off on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game which he dubbed as the Pennsylvania State Championship. In a contest Pittsburgh won by nine points—38-29—Claypool accounted for four touchdowns and 116 all-purpose yards.

This production came on seven catches (he was targeted seven times) for 110 yards and three touchdowns and three rushes for six yards and a touchdown. Additionally, six of his offensive touches came on third down and resulted in either the chains moving or a touchdown. Of course, such a performance by a rookie put Claypool in rare company:

Chase Claypool had 110 receiving yards & 4 scrimmage TDs in Week 5 to become the 1st rookie with 100+ rec yards & 4+ scrimmage TDs in a game since Reggie Bush in 2006



Claypool is the first rookie since at least 1950 with 3+ rec TD & 1+ rush TD in a single game#SteelersNation — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 11, 2020

Chase Claypool finished today’s game with 4 TD. The only rookie to score more TD in a game is Gale Sayers (6).



The @steelers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1979. Each of the last 2 times Pittsburgh started 4-0, they went on to win the Super Bowl (1979 & 1978). pic.twitter.com/uTANNY4coj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2020

As a second-round pick, 10 other wide receivers were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of Claypool, and it's safe to assume many of the general managers who made those selections are already starting to rethink their decisions. "It is definitely a deep wide receiver class," Claypool said. "Seeing those guys names' get called before you, me know and what I was capable of, it's not, it's not frustrating, because you know, no matter where you get picked, you're going to make an impact. You're going to do well. So it's only a matter of time before these other teams who pass on you started shaking their head, and I'm just happy I was able to do it sooner than later." Thus far, Claypool is the second highest graded rookie wide receiver in the NFL, behind only CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. It's worth noting that the gap between Claypool and Lamb is small.

Highest-graded rookie WRs in Wk 5 ahead of MNF:

1. CeeDee Lamb - 91.0

2. Chase Claypool - 90.0

3. Laviska Shenault Jr. - 80.8

4. Henry Ruggs III - 78.4 pic.twitter.com/pAjUQwsSYC — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2020

Claypool is not the only former Notre Dame player to make a huge impact in the Steelers' win over the Eagles. Since coming back from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in 2019, defensive end Stephon Tuitt has destroyed opposing offensive linemen, and Sunday was no different. Tuitt finished the contest with five tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks, which included a game-saving play in crunch time:

Stephon Tuitt really did have a game-saving sack. Steven Nelson bites on Fulgham's double move, would have been a TD. Huge play by Tuitt in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/G1Bhhcp5Wt — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) October 12, 2020

In four games this season, Tuitt's 25 pressures has him tied for fifth in the NFL. He has 11 hurries, 10 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. He's accomplished this in just four games, while a majority of NFL teams have already played in five contests. The Steelers are currently one of five remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL and are in first place in the AFC, which may end up being the most competitive division this season. If Pittsburgh intends to make the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl, the franchise will need to rely on more stellar performances from Claypool and Tuitt.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Four Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was back on the practice squad for the Jets and did not play in their 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Came off the bench and played 49 percent of the offensive snaps (31 snaps) in the Bears' 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Did not play in the Chargers’ 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a calf injury … Was placed on injured reserve after week two. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Targeted twice in the Ravens' 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … Has 10 catches for 111 yards on the season.

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: In the Steelers 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, had seven catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns ... Also carried the ball three times for six yards and a touchdown … On the season, he has 13 catches for 261 yards, four touchdowns, four carries for 14 yards and a touchdown and four special teams tackles.

YOU CANNOT STOP CHASE CLAYPOOL. FOUR TOUCHDOWNS.



📺: #PHIvsPIT on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/RhFzFu2IMA — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Did not play in the Colts’ 32-23 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Came off of injured reserve two weeks ago and is practicing and so he could be in the rotation going forward. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Targeted seven times for three catches and 16 yards in a 30-14 loss to the Houston Texans … On the season, he has 11 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Recorded two tackles on special teams in the Jets’ loss to the Cardinals … Has recorded five tackles through five games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged for catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ win over the Jaguars … Has 22 catches for 332 yards (21st in the NFL) and three touchdowns this season.

Will Fuller puts a TD on the board and all of the sudden the Texans have a 13-point lead. pic.twitter.com/Cv1pACxDNK — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 11, 2020

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded on tackles in the Chargers' 30-27 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints … He has two tackles on the season. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the Panthers’ 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded one tackle in the Bengals' loss to Ravens ... One the season, has four tackles. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Played offense and special teams in the Bears' win over the Buccaneers ... On the season, he has one catch for 12 yards. • Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Played special teams in the Giants’ 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys … On the season, he has 18 tackles (one for loss), one pass deflection and a pick ... Is playing less and less as the season progresses. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Played every offensive snap at center in a win over the Jaguars. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Player right guard in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants.

Yeah... Zack Martin is still insane. https://t.co/BDdlle09Af — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 12, 2020

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle in the 49ers’ 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the Colts’ loss to the Browns. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: The Lions had a bye in week five. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: The Lions had a bye in week five … On the season, he has 10 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and four quarterback hits. • Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Played 97 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded six tackles in the Panthers’ win over the Falcons … On the season, has 19 tackles (one for loss).

• CJ Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Played special teams in the Texans’ win over the Jaguars … Has one carry for one yard on the season. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Los Vegas Raiders: Returned to the practice squad prior to the Raiders' 40-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ... On the season, has two carries for 13 yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Finished with five tackles in a loss to the Saints … Has nine tackles on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Grabbed one reception for 10 yards in the Vikings’ 27-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks … On the season, he has eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit in loss to the Seahawks … On the season, he has 23 tackles (two for loss), two pass deflections, a quarterback hit and a pick.

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded 14 tackles (3.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants … On the season, he has 53 tackles (tied for first in the NFL), five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

Jaylon Smith read that play beautifully 🔥🔥🔥 #NYGvsDAL

pic.twitter.com/MQjuy3oqcs — Christopher Reiss (@ReissReport) October 11, 2020

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Due to a knee injury, did not play in the Dolphins' win over the 49ers … On the season, he has three receptions for 37 yards. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Did not play, as the Packers had a bye in week five of the NFL season. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After missing week four due to injury, returned to the starting lineup in the win over the Bengals and played 98 percent of the offensive snaps.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was targeted five times and had four catches for 42 yards in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys … On the season, he has 18 catches for 145 yards. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded two tackles in the Chargers’ defeat at the hands of the Saints … On the season, he has nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and five quarterback hits. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely … Has one tackle this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Finished with five tackles (1.5 for loss) 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits … On the season, he has 11 tackles (two for loss), 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits ... Is part of one of the best defensive lines in the NFL:

Steelers pass-rushers this season:

🔸 Stephon Tuitt - 25 total pressures (T-5th)

🔸 T.J. Watt/Bud Dupree - 23 (T-7th) pic.twitter.com/QklqkhF5BT — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2020