Irish in the NFL: Career firsts for Julian Okwara and Brock Wright

At 0-8-1, the Detroit Lions may not be the most entertaining or excellent team in the NFL. But for Notre Dame fans who watch the NFL simply to keep up to date on former Fighting Irish, the Lions are a good watch. The Lions have four domers on their active roster: Scott Daly, Jalen Elliott, Julian Okwara, and Brock Wright. In addition, Romeo Okwara is on injured reserve after suffering a season ending Achilles injury. Tommy Kraemer is currently on the practice squad, but has made four appearances this season. The Lions and Steelers played to a 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Brock Wright recorded his first catch as a pro, for two yards. Julian Okwara made his first interception (shown below).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgY2FyZWVyIHBpY2sgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vanVsaWFuX29rd2FyYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AanVsaWFuX29rd2FyYTwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0RFVHZzUElUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jREVUdnNQSVQ8L2E+IHwg8J+TuiBGT1ggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01FRGF2WXpJVWkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N RURhdll6SVVpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldHJvaXQgTGlvbnMgKEBMaW9u cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW9ucy9zdGF0dXMv MTQ1OTk1MzIwODcwNTYyMjAyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Here is the NFL Week 10 rundown for each former Notre Dame player

• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: On the active roster as a second string guard for the 4-5 49ers 31-10 home win over the Los Angeles Rams. Has yet to log a snap in a regular-season game. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: The Bears has a week 10 bye. Has appeared in all nine games, with one start, for 3-6 Chicago … Is currently listed as the second-string option at both guard spots. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: On the active roster for the Saints’ 23-21 road loss at Tennessee, but he did not play a snap … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 5-4 New Orleans. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Played 11 snaps in the Ravens’ 22-10 road loss against the Dolphins. Did not record a stat. Was activated from injured reserve on Oct. 11, and has appeared in five games and made one catch for six yards for 6-3 Baltimore. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: On the inactive list (toe injury) for the Steelers' 16-16 home tie to the Detroit Lions. Has played in seven of nine games for the 5-3-1 Steelers, and recorded 29 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown plus six rushes for 51 yards.

• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Has served as the primary long snapper in all nine contests for the 0-8-1 Lions. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: On the inactive list for the Browns' 45-7 road loss at New England. Has appeared in two games and recorded seven tackles for 5-5 Cleveland. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 22-10 home win over Baltimore. Eichenberg recorded two recovered fumbles. Has played in all ten contests, starting in nine, for the 3-7 Dolphins. • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions: Made his second game appearance of the season for the 0-8-1 Lions in a 16-16 tie at Pittsburgh, and recorded four tackles (3 solo). • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Had four tackles (3 solo) in the Titans' 23-21 home win over the Saints. … Listed as the second-string safety, he has been active for all ten games and notched nine tackles for 7-3 Tennessee. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 3-7 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Started and recorded six tackles (2 solo) in the Chargers 27-20 home loss to the Vikings. … Has appeared in eight of nine games, with two starts, for the 5-4 Chargers, and has compiled 30 tackles (18 solo) and one interception. • Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: On the active roster, but did not play in the Buccaneers' 29-19 road loss at Washington. Has played in one game this season for the 6-3 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 6-3 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 34-10 road win at Arizona … Has held down that role in all ten contests for the 5-5 Panthers. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Active, but did not log a snap or stat in a 31-10 road loss to San Francisco. Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers, was waived, then claimed by the Rams on September 29th. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve (ankle) for the 5-4 Saints, who lost at Tennessee 23-21. … Played in each of the first four games of the season and logged 19 carries for 77 yards. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals had a bye week 10. Remains on the active roster. Played three snaps as a backup defensive lineman in Cincinnati’s 41-16 home loss to Cleveland (week 9) but did not record any stats … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve for the 5-4 Bengals.

• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: The Bears had a week 10 bye. Has started all nine games for the 3-6 Bears and notched 28 catches for 284 yards. • Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Waived by the Lions Nov. 2 during their bye week and re-signed to the practice squad … Played four snaps as a backup right guard in 0-8 Detroit’s 44-6 home loss to Philadelphia in Week 8. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: The Giants were off week 10. Has started one game this season and appeared in all nine for the 3-6 Giants, compiling 23 tackles (10 solo), three passes defended and one interception. • Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center but did not play in the Raiders 41-14 home loss to the Chiefs … Has been active in all nine games this season for the 5-4 Raiders, but has yet to start. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 43-3 home win over Atlanta … Has started the eight seven games for the 7-2 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Free Agent: Waived by the Bengals on Nov. 2 … Did not record any stats in two games played for 5-4 Cincinnati. The Bengals had a week 10 bye. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season-ending torn quad injury during the 49ers’ 31-17 home loss to Arizona in week 9 … Had started at right tackle in each of the first eight games for 4-5 San Francisco. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: The Bears had a bye week 10. Has started all nine games at center for the 3-6 Bears. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard for the Colts' 23-17 home win over Jacksonville … Has started each of the seven games he has appeared in for 5-5 Indianapolis.

• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Made 3 tackles (2 solo) in a 43-3 road loss to Dallas … Has appeared in all nine games for 4-5 Atlanta, started four games, and compiled 12 tackles with one sack. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Recorded two solo tackles and an interception in the Lions' 16-16 tie at Pittsburgh … Has appeared in all nine games for 0-8-1 Detroit, recording 13 tackles, two sacks, and one interception. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season, and record six tackles and one sack for the 0-8-1 Lions. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Returned from injured reserve to make four tackles (3 solo) in a 45-7 road loss at New England … Started five of the seven games he has played in for the 5-5 Browns, and has recorded 30 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KT0sgcmV0dXJuZWQgdG8gdGhlIGZpZWxkIFN1bmRheSBhZnRlciBh IDMtZ2FtZSBhYnNlbmNlLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENsZXZlbGFuZCBCcm93bnMg KEBCcm93bnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJvd25z L3N0YXR1cy8xNDYwMzIxMDA4Mzk3NzMzODk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Recorded one tackle and a quarterback hit in Indianapolis' 23-17 home win over Jacksonville … Has seven tackles in five game appearances for the 5-5 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: The Giants had a week 10 bye. Has played in all nine contests and made six starts for 3-6 New York, and compiled 16 catches for 119 yards and one score. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: With the loss of Robert Woods to a knee injury, Skowronek saw increased playing time, and made one catch for eight yards in a 31-10 road loss at San Francisco… Has four catches for 38 yards, plus four kick returns for 70 yards (17.5 per attempt) and six tackles (five solo) on special teams for the 7-3 Rams. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Smith remained on the injured reserve/COVID list. Has missed the last two games. Smith has started seven games for 4-5 Minnesota, and compiled 52 tackles (38 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Free Agent: Was waived by 7-1 Green Bay Nov. 1 … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7, one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys, prior to being waived. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught one pass for 23 yards in a 22-10 home win over Baltimore… Has been active in all ten games, starting six, for 3-7 Miami while posting 16 receptions for 184 yards. • Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ) WR - Green Bay Packers: Active but did not record a stat in a 17-0 home win over Seattle … Has appeared in seven of ten games for 8-2 Green Bay, and notched three receptions for 12 yards and 13 rushing yards on one carry. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … Played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season for the 6-3 Ravens. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles (2 solo) in Los Angeles’ 27-20 home loss against the Vikings … Has started eight of nine games for the 5-4 Chargers and compiled 29 tackles with 2.5 sacks.