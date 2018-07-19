Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2018 NBA Summer League took place July 2-17 this year in Utah, Sacramento and Las Vegas and included multiple former Notre Dame stars. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each player performed with their respective teams. All summer league stats are via http://www.nba.com/summerleague/2018/stats.

Forward Zach Auguste, Sacramento Kings

Auguste put together a strong performance during his five games with the Kings. In 21.6 minutes of action, Auguste averaged 11.0 points and 7.6 assists on 67 percent shooting from the field. His top performance came against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 96-84 loss. Auguste hit 7-of-11 field goals including his lone three-point attempt to score 19 total points while grabbing nine rebounds. He also had a 13-point, 11-rebound game against the Golden State Warriors in a 69-67 win. The forward hit 6-of-7 field goals. Auguste spent the 2017-2018 season with Panathinaikos B.C. in Athens, Greece participating in 40 total games between the EuroLeague and Greek Basket League. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per basketball-reference.com. Auguste now waits for a training camp invite and/or a potential two-way contract.

Forward Jack Cooley, Phoenix Suns

Cooley ran with the Phoenix Suns in July participating in five games, but getting just 12 minutes of action per game on average. He made the most of his limited play putting up 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in those five contests on 68 percent shooting. His best performance came in a 90-55 win over the San Antonio Spurs going for 10 points and nine rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting. In nine minutes against the Orlando Magic, Cooley went for 10 points and five rebounds to help the Suns to a 71-53 win. Cooley saw action in seven games with the Sacramento Kings this past year averaging 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes of action. As a member of the Kings G-League affiliate last year, Reno Bighorns, Cooley averaged 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in 39 games including 32 starts, per the league's website. Cooley now waits for a training camp invite and/or a potential two-way contract.

Jack Cooley with the nifty assist to Dragan Bender!#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/MHJnm6dvOo — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2018

Guard Matt Farrell, Miami Heat

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Farrell had the opportunity to play for the Miami Heat in the summer league. Farrell played in four games with the Heat and averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 assists in 16.5 minutes of action per night while shooting just 25 percent from the floor and 18.2 percent (2-of-11) behind the arc. He finished with nine points, three rebounds and six assists in a 110-84 loss to the Pelicans for his top performance of the month. In six minutes in a 86-76 win over the Sacramento Kings, Farrell scored five points and notched one assist. Farrell's NBA future remains up in the air as he awaits a potential training camp invite or two-way contract.

Bam stays dunking. Soft touch from Matt Farrell, getting a chance to start today. pic.twitter.com/DFSzgrkvJP — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) July 7, 2018

Guard Demetrius Jackson, Philadelphia 76ers

Jackson finished second among the Irish participants in points scored averaging 8.2 points while adding 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in six games (24.8 minutes) while knocking down 42 percent of his total shots and 13.3 percent of his three-point attempts. Jackson put together multiple double-digit scoring performances including 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in an 82-73 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He also had two 10-point, five-assist performances to his credit. Jackson saw action in 15 NBA games with 12 as a member of the Houston Rockets and three with the 76ers. According to basketball-reference.com, Jackson averaged 1.1 points and 0.6 assists in 5.3 minutes played. In 26 games in the G-League, Jackson averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets and 76ers affiliates, per the league's website. Philadelphia signed Jackson to a two-way deal this winter and could do the same for 2018-2019.