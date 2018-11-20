Ticker
Irish In Pros: NFL Week 11

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer

Former Irish running back Josh Adams scored his first NFL touchdown last week in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL season continues to roll on with week 11 wrapping up Monday night.

Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how former Irish stars in the NFL fared during the week.

OFFENSE

• Josh Adams (2015-2017), RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles in rushing with 53 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while catching three passes for 19 yards in a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in week four. He caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

• Michael Floyd (2008-11), WR, Washington Redskins: Caught one pass for 18 yards in a 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

• Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year. Made 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS , Carolina Panthers: Handled long-snapping duties in a 20-19 loss to the Detroit Lions.

• TJ Jones (2010-13), WR, Detroit Lions: Made just one catch for two yards in a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play in a 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center for the Texans in a 23-21 win over the Washington Redskins.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started at left guard in a 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-2017), OL, San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco had a bye.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-2017), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in a 38-10 win against the Tennessee Titans.

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB , Seattle Seahawks: Was a healthy scratch in a 27-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Detroit Lions: Had five catches for 30 yards in a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers.

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Caught just two of five targets for 13 yards in a 25-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

• Durham Smythe (2013-2017), TE, Miami Dolphins: Miami had a bye.

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-2017), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded one catch for 16 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Started at left tackle in a 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

• John Sullivan (2003-07), C, Los Angeles Rams: Started at center in the Rams 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Led the Eagles with five catches for 48 yards in a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• Sam Young (2006-09), OT, Miami Dolphins: Miami had a bye.

DEFENSE

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco had a bye.

• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, Indianapolis Colts: On injured reserve. Made 19 tackles and an interception in five games before suffering a hamstring injury.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Had one tackle in a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers.

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Made 1.5 sacks in a 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders.

• KeiVarae Russell (2012-15), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play in a 24-21 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Finished second on the team in tackles with eight total stops in a 25-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Made two tackles in a 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

• Manti Te’o (2009-12), LB, New Orleans Saints: Was a healthy scratch in a 48-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Was inactive for a 20-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an elbow injury.

{{ article.author_name }}